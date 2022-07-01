Sounds of Summer

Studio disclaimer
Photo by Shutterstock
Stage Lights
Defocused entertainment concert lighting on stage, blurred disco party.
This—this—is the summer we finally reclaim the lost ones. So long, cancelled events and pushed-out shows. We’re ready to put on actual shoes (sorry, slippers) and get out on the town. Take a night—or make it a full weekend—and catch some of the hottest acts migrating north to casino stages for the summer.
Giddyup: All events and dog races at Canterbury Park, except Twin Cities Summer Jam, include live horse racing on the track.
MAY
Dierks Bentley
You might know him for being “Drunk on a Plane.” This flannel-wearing pro, who just received a star on the Nashville Walk of Fame (!!), is racking up QUITE a tab during his Beers on Me Tour. May 27. Treasure Island
Joe Nichols
Bring on the tequila and lose your tops, because the forecast is “Sunny and 75” up here in “Brokenheartsville” when country long-timer Joe Nichols takes the stage. May 27. Shooting Star Casino Mahnomen
Photo by Shutterstock
Cakepops
Set of cake pops isolated on white background
Sweet Treats Festival
Watch out, blood sugar: lotsa locally made sugary bites. May 28–29. Canterbury Park
JUNE
The Masked Singer
Singing celebrities disguised in over-the-top costumes—just another day at The Masked Singer. June 3. Treasure Island
Voices of Classic Rock
It’s a full-on world tour as the former lead singers of Boston, Asia, and Kansas bring back the ’80s. June 3. Shooting Star Casino Mahnomen
Nick Swardson
A homecoming for this Twin Cities native and avid Vikings fan. Expect many jokes about Aaron Rodgers and the Cheeseheads next door, plus a few aimed at our own purple people. June 3 and 4. Mystic Lake
Taste of Canterbury (Part 1)
The first bite in a three-part series serves up tacos and tequila for your early-summer cravings. June 4. Canterbury Park
Justin Moore
Making a stop in “Small Town USA,” Justin Moore is bringing his backwoods-lovin’ lyrics. June 10. Black Bear Casino
Lady A
Coming off their very pandemic album, this trio is hitting the road with new tunes and classics from 10-plus years ago to show us “What a Song Can Do.” June 11. Grand Casino Hinckley
Luck Be a Lady: RuPaul’s Drag Race
You’ve binged it all, now catch fave queens from Season 14 IRL. June 11. Treasure Island
Belmont Stakes Day and Seltzer Fest
Better than Derby Day, this race is the third leg of the Triple Crown. Watch with a thin cold can in your hand—seltzers are the new beer, after all. June 11. Canterbury Park
Gary Allan
A California native with classic twang gave us the soulful sounds of “Every Storm,” “Nothing On but the Radio,” and “Watching Airplanes.” June 17. Shooting Star Casino Mahnomen
Father’s Day Weekend BBQ Festival
Give Dad what he really wants: a big plate of barbecue (with a side of horse racing and live music). June 18–19. Canterbury Park
Chris Rock
Will there be knee-slapping Oscars jokes? Better show up to find out. June 23 and 24. Mystic Lake
Tesla
Not an electric car fest, glam metal ’80s and ’90s band (with the hair to prove it). These “Modern Day Cowboys” show us “The Way It Is.” June 24. Treasure Island
Canterbury Uncorked
Just doing what we do best: wine-ing. June 25. Canterbury Park
JULY
Third Eye Blind
This West Coast rock band hits the road in celebration of 25 years with a lockdown-induced new album. July 1. Mystic Lake
Photo courtesy of Treasure Island Resort and Casino
Crowd at Treasure Island
WELCH, MN - SEPTEMBER 3: Luke Bryan performs on September 3, 2021 at Treasure Island Resort & Casino in Welch, Minnesota. NOTE TO USER: Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2021 David Sherman Photography (Photo by David A. Sherman)
Sam Hunt
Safe to say Sam Hunt is taking the “House Party” out of home. Equipped with hit breakup songs (a few love songs too!), he takes the stage with rising star Ryan Hurd—you may know him as Maren Morris’s tall guy. July 8. Treasure Island
Taste of Canterbury (Part 2)
The flavor of the day is bourbon and whiskey smokehouse. July 9. Canterbury Park
The Black Crowes Present: Shake Your Money Maker
You heard ’em: Slide into your skinny jeans and get to shakin’. After a six-year split, these brothers are back. July 11. Mystic Lake
The Mavericks
Country veterans with a mariachi- influenced sound, The Mavs want to be “Back in Your Arms Again,” touring on the tails of new album En Español. July 16. Mystic Lake
Twin Cities Summer Jam
Local rockers Hairball headline Thursday night; Kane Brown’s smooth sound brings his “Famous Friends” to “Heaven” on Friday; and Saturday features new-to-the-scene Elvie Shane (you’ve heard “My Boy” on radio waves), oldie but goodie Trace Adkins swinging it for the borderline boomers, and country mainstay Blake Shelton singing ’bout them “Boys ’Round Here.” July 21–23. Canterbury Park
Jeff Dunham: Seriously?!
Watch ventriloquist and comedian Jeff Dunham have conversations with himself via a crew of characters. July 22. Black Bear Casino
THE DOG DAYS OF SUMMER
Photo courtesy of Canterbury Park
Corgi Races at Canterbury Park
They’re far from over, Florence. Canterbury Park’s dog racing days are filled with floppy ears, stubby legs, and overall fuzzy feels. We’re not going to convince you to go—we’ll just see you there.
■ Bulldog Races June 5.
■ Basset Hound Races June 26.
■ Unicorn and Llama Races OK, not technically dogs, but come on, llamas have floppy ears too. July 10.
■ Extreme Race Day Here for anything four-legged and fuzzy: Camels, ostriches, and zebras take to the tracks. July 17.
■ Corgi Races July 31.
■ Wiener Dog Races August 14.
■ Best in Show Championships The best of the fur babies return for a battle of the breeds. September 4.
Photo by Sterling Munksgard / Shutterstock
Buddy Guy
Napa, CA/USA - 5/27/16: Buddy Guy performs at BottleRock 2016 in Napa, CA. Guy has won six Grammy Awards and also been inducted into Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum.
Buddy Guy and John Hiatt & The Goners
Iconic blues guitarist Buddy Guy (applaud the name!) teams up with Van Morrison– like John Hiatt & The Goners. Have a little faith in this lineup. July 24. Mystic Lake
The Great Midwest Rib Fest
Ribs, ribs, and more ribs—do you need convincing? Don’t forget wet wipes. July 28–30. Mystic Lake
Taste of Canterbury (Part 3) and Food Truck Festival
The final part of the tasting series features Asian bites in tandem with a finger-food-on-four-wheels festival. July 30. Canterbury Park
AUGUST
Gabriel Iglesias
This comedian capitalizes on being “fluffy”—that COVID 15 is just a little extra feathering in your pillow. August 6. Treasure Island
Puzzle Derby
Grab your nimble-fingered friends and see which team can jig ’n’ saw fastest. The catch: Locally made PuzzleTwists aren’t exactly as they appear on the box. August 6–7. Canterbury Park
Grand Country Nights
Carrying on sounds of OG country, Brothers Osborne is on a first-name basis with Hank and Willie. Big and Rich is “Comin’ to Your City” to “Party Like Cowboyz” and bringing their horse-conservation efforts like always. Other voices include the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band celebrating 50 years of “Fishin’ in the Dark,” Tyler Rich (you know “The Difference” and “Leave Her Wild”), and Mason Dixon Line. August 12–13. Grand Casino Hinckley
Photo courtesy of Canterbury Park
Canterbury Park Starting Gate
Minnesota Derby, Minnesota Oaks, and Beer Festival
Double-fisting is acceptable with 200 beers to choose from. Sound like a pro: The Oaks is a race specifically for fillies (3-year-old females). August 13. Canterbury Park
Duran Duran
The Brits are coming! They’re touring with their 15th studio album after more than 40 years in the biz, and fans are hungry like wolves for more tunes. August 19. Treasure Island
Indian Horse Relay
A step up from regular jockeying, these are bareback relay races. August 25, 27–28. Canterbury Park
SEPTEMBER
Photo courtesy of Running Aces
Runners at 2021 Freedom Fest
Runners at 2021 Freedom Fest
Freedom Fest
Rallying behind our service members, this day celebrating duty includes a memorial 5K, a car show, and a country concert (still TBA at press time), all benefitting the Invisible Wounds Project, which supports the mental health of first responders and military members. September 24. Running Aces
RESOURCE GUIDE
For updated schedules and more live events, check out the full roster of Minnesota casinos.
Black Bear Casino Resort
1785 Hwy. 210, Carlton, 218-878-2327, blackbearcasinoresort.com
Canterbury Park
1100 Canterbury Rd., Shakopee, 952-445-7223, canterburypark.com
Cedar Lakes Casino Hotel
6268 Upper Cass Frontage Rd. NW, Cass Lake, 1-844-554-2646, cedarlakescasino.com
Fond-du-Luth Casino
129 E. Superior St., Duluth, 218-720-5100, fondduluthcasino.com
Fortune Bay Resort Casino
1420 Bois Forte Rd., Tower, 800-992-7529, fortunebay.com
Grand Casino Hinckley
777 Lady Luck Dr., Hinckley, 800-472-6321, grandcasinomn.com
Grand Casino Mille Lacs
777 Grand Ave., Onamia, 800-626-5825, grandcasinomn.com
Grand Portage Lodge and Casino
70 Casino Dr., Grand Portage, 218-475-2945, grandportage.com
Jackpot Junction Casino Hotel
39375 Cty. Rd. 24, Morton, 507-697-8000, jackpotjunction.com
Little Six Casino
2450 Sioux Tr. NW, Prior Lake, 952-403-5525, littlesixcasino.com
Mystic Lake
2400 Mystic Lake Blvd., Prior Lake, 800-262-7799, mysticlake.com
Northern Lights Casino
6800 Y Frontage Rd. NW, Walker, 1-844-554-2646, northernlightscasino.com
Prairie’s Edge Casino Resort
5616 Prairie’s Edge Ln., Granite Falls, 320-564-2121, prairiesedgecasino.com
Running Aces Casino, Hotel and Racetrack
15201 Running Aces Blvd., Columbus, 612-925-4600, runaces.com
Seven Clans Casino
Thief River Falls, Warroad, and Red Lake, sevenclanscasino.com
Shooting Star Casino
777 Casino Rd., Mahnomen, and 13325 340th St., Bagley, starcasino.com
Treasure Island Resort and Casino
5734 Sturgeon Lake Rd., Welch, 1-800-222-7077, ticasino.com
White Oak Casino
45830 Hwy. 2, Deer River, 218-246-9600, whiteoakcasino.com
This article originally appeared in the June issue of Mpls.St.Paul Magazine.