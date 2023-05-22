Skyline Mini Golf Opens at the Walker Art Center

× Expand Skyline Mini-Golf

Art and culture meet fun and sun in the at the Walker Art Center's unique Skyline Mini Golf. Now open this year, visitors can catch a stunning view of the Minneapolis skyline while they make their way through the 10-hole course, all designed by working artists. Each hole has its own theme, created with the mini-golf course in mind, and features collaborations with local organizations such as the Native Youth Arts Collective.

The course offers an interactive experience, allowing golfers to get up close and personal with the art. The themes also showcase multiple artistic styles and cultural perspectives, from holes inspired by Hmong story cloths to others spotlighting the great landmarks of Minnesota.

Skyline Mini Golf has been super popular in the past, so this year, to ensure everyone gets a chance to participate, the Walker asks visitors to reserve a tee time ahead of time. There will be limited options for walk-up tickets, so prebook your experience.

Tickets start at $12 for adults and $10 for ages 7-18. Walker members get a discount of $10, and admission is free for ages 6 and under. Visitors who sign up for a Walker membership can also play a round for free, so don’t miss out on this awesome opportunity before it closes October 1.

Check out more information about the schedule and pricing on the Walker Art Center’s website.