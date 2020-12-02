What You Need to Know About Skiing This Year

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams winter hat, ski googles and a Minnesota themed face mask This year’s hottest après-ski accessory? A Minnesota-themed mask, of course (this one’s custom made by Dinosaur Hampton).

Temps are dropping, orchards are closing, and the smell of distant bonfires fills the air. Winter is coming, and that can only mean one thing: Ski season is upon us!

While journeys to distant mountains may not be an option during a pandemic winter, as of press time, journeys to Minnesota’s 18 alpine ski areas and resorts will be. But, like everything else in 2020, hitting the slopes won’t be quite as simple as grabbing your skis and going.

“Check online before you go skiing, whatever area you’re going to,” cautions Minnesota Ski Areas Association executive director Bo Bigelow. He says the MSAA created a general set of guidelines for state ski areas to follow, but resorts will also have their own procedures and policies in place—think reservations, prepurchased lift tickets, and masks—so you can shred safely.

These guidelines will also be in place for snowboarding and snow tubing. If you’re looking to learn, most ski areas will offer private lessons (and possibly small-group options, depending on the location). You may be required to mask up for lessons. Rental shops will remain open, with the option or requirement to fill out paperwork and reserve items online before your visit.

The ultimate social distancer?

Skiers will be expected to maintain social distancing on the slopes (and wear face coverings while indoors, in lift lines, and while boarding and riding lifts), which shouldn’t be a huge change for most folks. “Skiing lends itself naturally to physical distancing and wearing face coverings,” Bo Bigelow, of MSAA, says. “There’s a lot of goggle- and sunglass-wearing and glove-wearing, and the skis keep you separated from each other.”

Some popular ski areas, like Lutsen and Giants Ridge, will require advance reservations for day visitors and season pass–holders alike—and they anticipate selling out on weekends and holidays. “We’re expecting to turn down nearly 1,000 people per day during President’s Day weekend,” says Lutsen’s marketing director, Jim Vick. If your schedule is flexible, consider skiing on a weekday, and make reservations in advance.

It’s epic

Epic Passes and area-specific season passes will still be available this season (and are likely on sale now), but they won’t necessarily guarantee you a spot on the slopes if a resort requires reservations.

Chalet a new way

Chalets and restaurants will remain open for takeout and may open according to local guidelines. “This year, your car is the new chalet,” says Giants Ridge general manager Fred Seymour. “Most areas are going to expect guests to boot up in the car, go to the car to warm up. They won’t have the capacity in lodges for hundreds of people.”

Outdoor comforts

Some ski areas, like Welch Village near Red Wing, added outdoor heaters and more fire pits to keep people warm outside—and minimize the need for people to huddle indoors. Buck Hill is also launching a takeout window at its new restaurant, Buck ’54, for lunch on the go.