She's Documenting Every Street in Minneapolis

Maren Misner, a city-street walking, dumpster-loving, self-taught artist, wanted to familiarize herself with every street and every mile—2,194 miles, by her count—in her city of Minneapolis. So she got out of her house and started walking them, documenting the things she saw along the way.

For many years, Misner sought adventure out of the Cities and out of the state, exploring the great destinations of Spain, Peru, Guatemala, and beyond. But as life became busier and Misner’s desire to travel meshed with other day-to-day priorities, hopping on a plane and going somewhere new was not as easy as before. For the time being, she would have to make do with Minneapolis.

Her city-wide expedition began in 2019 with a mission to walk the 6.3 miles (12.6 there and back) of Lake Street in one day, stopping along the road to check out coffee shops, bars, and other local businesses. She then expanded her project to the city as a whole.

What started as an initiative to see the beauty of the avenues, boulevards, and streets of our city evolved into an online photography collection—and nearly 20,000 city photos in her personal library—of her sightings through Misner’s two Instagram accounts, @thestreetsofmpls and @dumpstersofmpls. On her @thestreetsofmpls page, there’s texturally and tonally diverse photography of notable and unsung buildings that flank the streets of the city, serving as a gentle reminder to the viewer to explore their own city and marvel in the seemingly mundane.

You’ll find an inoperable porcelain-white toilet smashed against the cement, cast against a brick backdrop at 21st Avenue North and North Second Street, in one photo, and a snow-laden brownstone on Portland Avenue and 10th Street in another. Each snippet of the city setting encapsulates an unseen, or rather unappreciated, aspect of metropolitan Minneapolis. There’s significance in pedestrians walking their dogs along the streets of Northeast, or the ruby red pops of color on the doors of Northside Boxing Club. All it takes is an observant eye—and an aesthetic Instagram feed—to bring that significance to the surface.

An avid walker, Misner walks on average 3–5 miles on a workday and 10–15 on a weekend.

When you’ve walked 900-something miles and counting of streets in Minneapolis, you come to notice things that might go under the radar to the average pedestrian. Misner has developed a few favorite streets, buildings, and roadside signage. Her favorite building in Minneapolis? The Foshay—”There’s something so romantic and cool about it.” An underrated street? West Broadway; Misner recommends traveling to Sammy’s Avenue Eatery and getting a sandwich on that street. Her favorite street signage? Too many to choose, especially during election season. “When I go on a lot of walks sometimes I'll start in a bad mood,” she says, “and I need to walk off my anger or anxiety. By the end, I've seen five or ten different things that have just made me giggle and sort of restored my faith in humanity.”

As a self-taught artist, Misner’s expertise lies in photography. In the early stages of her career she wanted to pursue wedding photography, but quickly converted to street and architecture photography, which was more her speed. She began a business selling magnets and greeting cards of her captured photos (@juniper_spruce on Instagram). Juniper and Spruce pops up at markets and art fairs, with magnets of the iconic First Avenue star wall, the soon-to-be concealed music wall on South Ninth Street, and West Bank staple Riverside Plaza.

Her artistic endeavors don’t end there. As if she didn’t have enough accounts to run, Misner also runs a dumpster appreciation account, @dumpstersofmpls. On her walks, if Misner finds a metal dumpster, she’ll jump in, try not to think of the stink, and take pictures of the metal siding, editing some in post by bringing out the colors she sees. Why would anybody create a collection of dumpster photography, you ask? “​​Every square foot is a different work of art, and you could fill a museum with the different sides of just one dumpster,” she says.

This account teems with abstract art that could easily be mistaken for something created in an art studio, not something we find in our trash vessels. “We just tend to think of dumpsters as being not necessarily ugly but just functional and nothing else,” she says. “And there's a lot of beauty to be found in them, I think.”

At this point in our conversation, I wondered to myself if there is indeed lots of beauty to be found in dumpsters, on street corners, or in the street signs Misner photographs, or if Misner is just the type of person to find beauty in everything she encounters. Normally, Misner explained, she’ll see an unassuming building or dumpster and “something inside me is like, no, take a closer look.”

That’s where the beauty comes from: from stepping to the right or the left, turning your head one way or another, and challenging yourself to see something so absurdly normal as its own work of art, whether it’s a dumpster in Lowry Hill or a brownstone on Portland Avenue.