Red Wing's 117-Year-Old Sheldon Theatre Persists

× Expand Photograph courtesy of Conrad Schmitt Studios The Sheldon theatre stage

Red Wing is Hallmark-movie idyllic. That’s thanks in large part to the fact that the hamlet, as famous for its boots as for its pottery, has hung on to most of its historic places. Case in point: the 117-year-old Sheldon Theatre of Performing Arts. The 468-seat jewel box has been a vaudeville theater and a film house and, these days, is a concert and performing arts center. Oh, and it’s persisted—surviving two world wars, the 1918 flu, the Great Depression, and COVID-19. Not to mention the disasters. “The Sheldon has burned twice and exploded once,” says the theater’s new executive director, Jeff Larson. But, to the delight of Red Wing’s residents, it still stands—and keeps playing.

The theater was built in the early 20th century, after Red Wing City Council member Theodore B. Sheldon left $83,000 to the city, saying that it needed to a used to create something to benefit Red Wing and its community. Trust directors landed on a theater. The Sheldon, completed in 1904, became the country’s first municipally owned theater west of the Mississippi—and the rest, as they say, is history.

The theater—still in its original location—has undergone a series of renovations, the latest completed in 2018. “A lot of tragic things were done to the space over the years,” Larson says. “They covered up a lot of the classic vaudeville architecture.” Now, the restored proscenium murals and paintings, refurbished masonry details, and new (but historically accurate) flooring can live on.

The autumn lineup starts with the History Theatre’s Glensheen, followed by concerts by The New Standards and The Okee Dokee Brothers. Other highlights? Comedians, Minnesota musicians, and film screenings, to name a few. “A lot of the shows are rescheduled from the 2020–21 season, plus favorite shows to welcome people back,” Larson says.

Larson says many Red Wing residents have a close personal relationship with the theater. “I’m trying to capture the idea that this is Red Wing’s living room—this is where people gather and hang out,” he says. “Lots of people come here because that’s what you do here. It’s a beautiful room, it’s a great place to see your neighbors, and what you see on the stage is a bonus.”

Planning a fall trip to Red Wing? The theater is open daily for guided and self-guided tours so patrons can learn more about its storied past. (We won’t spoil the whole tour, but you’ll want to hear about that explosion.)

To purchase tickets to a show, visit sheldontheatre.org.