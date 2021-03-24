Why We’re Sharing the Mic With Acooa Ellis of Greater Twin Cities United Way

× Expand Jayne Haugen Olson and Acooa Ellis Mpls.St.Paul Magazine Editor in Chief Jayne Haugen Olson and Greater Twin Cities United Way Senior Vice President of Community Impact Acooa Ellis

I first met Jasmine Brett Stringer when I spoke at a Junior League of Minneapolis event at the American Swedish Institute a few years ago. She approached me after my presentation and introduced herself. I have met lots of people in my nearly 30 years at Mpls.St.Paul—and there are always the standouts. Those who leave an impression. That’s Jasmine. And I was smitten.

Last June she reached out asking if we could talk. It was in the wake of the murder of George Floyd and our community—and the world—was in pain. She had an idea. She was inspired by seeing high-profile/celebrity white women turning over their social platforms to Black and brown women who were sharing their stories, perspectives, and voices to new audiences. She wanted to create something locally. She had me at hello.

Ever the connector, Stringer launched #ShareTheMicMN by pairing local women (and a few great men) to amplify Black and brown voices. Two of my colleagues, Allison Kaplan and Stephanie March, participated early on, and in January our coach (AKA Stringer) called me off the bench and paired me with Acooa Ellis, the Senior VP of Community Impact of Greater Twin Cities United Way.

I was familiar with her name, but we had never met. I quickly did my homework, and we set up a call to connect and talk strategy. I am humbled by her work on behalf of our community. Her messages are personal, but bigger and deserved to be shared on a larger stage than my “micro-influencer” personal platform @jayne.haugen.olson—so we opted for the bigger mic and took our talk to @mspmag.

My conversation with Acooa showcases a local change agent, but more importantly, a woman who has tirelessly dedicated her work to systems change. She is also a mother, wife, neighbor, colleague, and friend to many who benefit from her continued commitment to all she touches.

It was a pleasure to meet and speak with Acooa—and an honor to turn over time on our channels to this dynamic woman. Stay tuned to the magazine's Instagram today to learn more about Acooa Ellis and the work Greater Twin Cities United Way is doing to create a more equitable Twin Cities.

About Greater Twin Cities United Way

Mission: To unite changemakers, advocate for social good and develop solutions to address the challenges no one can solve alone.

Vision: A community where all people thrive, regardless of income, race or place.

GTCUW Supports the Community in Five Key Areas:

United Way’s 211 Resource Helpline: Available 24/7, 211 connects people in need to caring resource specialists who provide guidance and referrals to resources such as housing and rental support, childcare food shelves and more. gtcuw.org/our-work/211-helpline

Nonprofit Amplification: We provide grants to nonprofits across the Twin Cities and help them build their skills and capacity through training and convening. gtcuw.org/our-work/nonprofit-amplifier

Advocacy: We work with legislators to influence supportive policies and funding for people experiencing poverty. gtcuw.org/get-involved/advocacy

Innovation: In partnership with the community, we develop new ways to approach challenges, including Career Academies and Full Lives. gtcuw.org/our-work/innovator

Business Partnerships: We partner with businesses to help them reach their corporate social responsibility goals and engage their employees in meaningful volunteer and giving opportunities. gtcuw.org/about-united-way/business-partners

Editor’s Note: Acooa Ellis is also a member of the Forbes Non-Profit Council, here is a piece she wrote for Forbes, Moment To Movement: The Path Forward Toward a New, Better Normal.