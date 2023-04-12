Shared Bikes and Scooters Return to Minneapolis This Week

× Expand Shared Bike and Scooter Rack

The city of Minneapolis announced it will roll out a new shared bike and scooter program, beginning April 13. The program follows former bike rental program Nice Ride’s announced departure last month due to the loss of sponsor Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota.

The city has partnered with Lime, Spin, and Veo for the 2023 season. All three vendors will offer scooter rentals. Lime will also offer class 1 e-bikes, equipped with pedal assist and a motor — similar to Nice Ride bikes. Veo’s class 2 e-bikes include pedal assist and a throttle, which means no active pedaling is required to operate. This year marks the first the city has offered this type of e-bike, which they said is a good option for those facing mobility issues.

In the absence of Nice Ride’s bike docking system, both scooter and bike riders can end their trip anywhere in the city. Bikes will need to be locked to a bike rack or signpost (with the exception of stop signs or bus stop signs) in order to end the ride.

All three vendors are required to meet equity-focused distribution requirements throughout neighborhoods in the city. Low-income pricing programs are available through all three vendors for qualified residents. Find more information about parking and riding rules on the city’s website.