Shapeshift Is Bridging Together Dance and Storytelling

× Expand Photo by Hannah Herrig Shapeshift Dance Collective

I met Ashley Selmer in the sunny offices of The Coven on Nicollet Avenue, on a frigid February afternoon. Her smile was bright and her cardigan was the color of hibiscus flowers—a happy contrast to Minneapolis’s winter palette, and a hint at her zazz and artistry. Selmer is the founder and creative director of Shapeshift, a Minneapolis dance collective bringing dance-theater storytelling to audiences across the state. Shapeshift’s dancers vary in their style and training, but are all possessed of the same talent: to hear music thrumming through the world and move to it.

“A lot of people go to movies to watch the visual and the story. But sometimes I go to movies to listen to the soundtracks. So I can be like—oh, I love that song—and I can go home and build a story,” says Selmer. Her choreography starts in the quiet of her living room, where she can melt into the lyrics and dance.

Selmer founded Shapeshift in 2013, but at the time, she’d never intended to start a dance company. She auditioned 15 diverse dancers for a one-time show at New Century Theater, a dance-theater piece based around the song “Latch” by Disclosure. The audience was moved to tears. “Because of those first stories we told to the community and the reaction that it received, that gave us the confidence to say—wow, we think we could still do more of these performances,’” says Selmer. With some business savvy from her network, Selmer turned the show into a dance company, and Shapeshift was born.

Seven years later, Shapeshift is a crew of eight dancers, all of different dance backgrounds and life experiences: Hannah Herrig, Gabriel Blackburn, Alan Mure, Sophia Meza, Nate Kay, Rachel Miller, Nate Maliscke, and Selmer. Put together, they’re a hip-hop-contemporary-house-lyrical-jazz-modern-breakdance-ballet (etc.) crew. Selmer has worked as a freelance choreographer for the Ordway and the Children’s Theater—her jazz-funk gestural style helps sharpen Shapeshift’s choreographies into narratives, part dance and part theater.

Shapeshift has done a number of high-profile shows—they’ve performed at Xcel Energy center for packed houses, at Mayor Frey’s inaugural ball, and at the Lincoln Center in New York City. A handful of them danced backup for JLo (“The original fly girl,” says Selmer) at the 2018 Super Bowl. (Selmer herself has brushed with Prince—she freestyled on stage next to him at Myth Nightclub, and grooved in purple-soled platforms in a music video for ThirdEyeGirl. She’d been shopping at Target one night when a friend called and said Paisley Park was looking for dancers. Selmer grabbed her sweats, drove out to Chanhassen, and learned the choreo. She’s never seen the finished video—which is presumably stashed somewhere in the Prince vault.)

But at the heart of Shapeshift’s work are their self-produced shows, the choreographies they create in-house. For each new piece, Selmer has a “brain dump” with Blackburn, Miller, and Mure, her creative team: they outline a story, develop characters, and create a rough draft of choreography.

“It gets messy before it gets refined,” says Selmer. “And that’s probably the best part.”

The way Shapeshift moves—with passion, grace, and an almost architectural precision—is captivating. But what makes their work unique is its narrative bend. Their shows address themes playing loud in the dancers’ own hearts, rippling through their communities: love, addiction, interracial relationships, police brutality, social justice, friendship, and loss. Acting, dialogue, and props help carve a story out of the dancing. One of Shapeshift’s leading shows, “Grey Skies Blue,” is based on Selmer’s own experience of betrayal—she encourages all of the dancers to bring their stories onto the stage.

“If I didn’t share that, it wouldn’t have sparked this catalyst for others to say ‘I have a story I want to tell,” says Selmer. “It's important for me to carry that sort of formula through, because I think it allows everyone to step forth in their truth.”

Those narratives touch audience members, too. “Grey Skies Blue” tells the story of a group of friends across a summer. After a party, they guys head home, and are detained by a cop who gets aggressive, singling out one of the Black men. A fight breaks out, and then a gunshot—alluded to, but veiled from the audience. A heartbreaking funeral scene follows.

Shapeshift has toured “Grey Skies Blue” across the state—they’ve been booked by theaters in smaller towns across the state looking to spark conversation in their communities, Selmer says. The dancers often host “talk-backs” after their shows: at one, Selmer remembers, a woman shared how “Grey Skies Blue” had opened her eyes to racism. At another, a main raised his hand to say he was a cop—he’d been apprehensive to see Shapeshift address police brutality, but the show had touched him deeply.

“He was so wide-eyed and tender about the work and what it meant to us—and how he looked forward to going back and talking about the show with some of his friends. I could cry just thinking about that. Because that’s tangible change and steps that people can be empowered by,” says Selmer. “There’s a way in which they feel more motivated to talk about it, because it’s an artistic vision. No one’s on the defense.”

The pandemic has thrown a wrench in Shapeshift’s usual touring, but they have a new show debuting this summer, on June 4th—a piece called “Be Your Own Superhero,” commissioned by the Ordway. Before that, catch them in performance at University of St. Mary’s in Faribault on April 29. Later this fall, they’re hoping to get back to traveling, pandemic-willing.

“To be determined,” says Selmer. “But we are determined.”