Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community Reintroducing Bison Herd

Bison herd at Minneopa State Park in Minnesota.

The Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community announced it will reintroduce a small herd of up to 15 bison to its tribal lands later this fall. The Dakota people have a sacred connection to the animal, and consider the bison (or "pte") a relative. The tribe's years-long planning process has involved coming up with a solution to restore bison alongside native prairie in a "sustainable, safe and ecologically beneficial way."

“The story of the bison mirrors the story of Dakota peoples in many ways, and both are resilient,” said SMSC Chairman Keith Anderson in the announcement. “Our tribe has restored and revitalized its relationship with our plant relatives over the decades, and we now have the opportunity to revitalize our relationship with our relative, the pte. Reintroducing bison to our homelands will allow us to bring back traditional ceremonies and food and medicine important to our people.”

Other tribes and organizations in Minnesota have also worked in recent years to bring bison back, including the Red Lake Band of Chippewa, Minneopa State Park, the Minnesota Zoo, and, recently, in Dakota County's Spring Lake Park.

The bison originate from the Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate in South Dakota, and will live on 165 acres of tribal land southeast of the junction of County Rd. 83 and Eagle Creek Blvd. in Shakopee, and north of the tribe’s current Organics Recycling Facility.

Bison appear in creation legends for many Native tribes, who used the animal not just for food, but for shelter, clothing, and as a source of utensils and tools. During colonization, the bison were violently killed and dispelled from the area, nearly driven to the brink of extinction.

The bison will roam freely within a fenced enclosure and will graze on native prairie plants, which once overflowed with wetlands in the area of Scott County. The SMSC has actively worked to restore these ecosystems, recovering more than 1,000 acres of prairie over the past 20 years, that these bison will help maintain.

The SMSC herd will initially be all female, according to the tribe's website. "Once female pte are 2-3 years old, they may give birth to a single calf each spring. The SMSC plans to introduce a breeding male to the herd in the future. The planned enclosure could eventually accommodate up to 32 pte."

Public viewing won't be available for at least several months, giving the bison time to acclimate to their new habitat.

According to the National Bison Association, there are approximately 400,000-head bison in North America today.