Sen. Amy Klobuchar Reveals Breast Cancer Diagnosis and Treatment

“In February of this year, doctors at Mayo Clinic found small white spots called calcifications during a routine mammogram,” Senator Amy Klobuchar announced in a personal blog post on Medium. After a biopsy at Piper Breast Center in Minneapolis, she received a Stage 1A breast cancer diagnosis.

Thankfully, seven months later, after a lumpectomy and a course of radiation in May, Sen. Klobuchar is now cancer-free and grateful. “I am so fortunate to have caught the cancer at an early enough stage and to not need chemotherapy or other extensive treatments, which unfortunately is not the case for so many others.”

In her note, Sen. Klobuchar urges everyone to stay vigilant and not procrastinate routine health check-ups, citing that one in three adults reported delaying or forgoing health care due to COVID-19 concerns. “I delayed mine,” she admits.

During stage 1A, the tumor measures 2 centimeters or smaller (about the size of a pea) and has not spread outside the breast, according to Cancer Center. Breast cancer has five general stages—0 through 4—and those with stage 1 are considered to have a good prognosis.

“At this point, doctors believe that my chances of developing cancer again are no greater than the average person,” the senator wrote. “But studies have found that thousands of people who missed their mammograms due to the pandemic may be living with undetected breast cancer.”

Delayed cancer screenings threaten to increase existing health disparities. A recent study by the CDC highlights how this trend affected racial and ethnic minority groups with low incomes when access to medical services decreased last spring. From January to June 2020, researchers saw a 97% decline in breast cancer screenings among Asian/Pacific Islander women and a 98% decline among American Indian/Native Alaskan women, compared to a 87% decline among white women. People of all genders can develop breast cancer and those at risk shouldn’t rely exclusively on self exams.

“It’s easy to put off health screenings,” writes Sen. Klobuchar toward the end of her statement, “But I hope my experience is a reminder for everyone of the value of routine health checkups, exams, and follow through.”

The United States Preventive Services Task Force recommends that women 50 to 74 years old go in for a mammogram every two years. More information about mammograms, self exams and access to low-cost screening services can be found on the CDC’s website.