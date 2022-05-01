Where to Raise Funds for Animals

Beastly Bash

Break out your snazziest leopard print—the Minnesota Zoo Foundation’s Beastly Bash is back this year, this time with in-person and virtual options. June 18, Minnesota Zoo, mnzoo.org

Sunset Affair

You don’t have to choose between supporting flora and fauna at Como Friends’ annual fundraiser for the Como Park Zoo and Conservatory. July 21, Como Park Zoo and Conservatory, comofriends.org

Bone Appetit

Get glitzy at this gala and live auction in support of Secondhand Hounds, a local nonprofit that rehomes over 2,600 dogs and cats annually. Bonus: We’re told there will be rescue puppies on-site for guests to pet. September 9, The Depot Minneapolis, secondhandhounds.org

Whisker Whirl

The Animal Humane Society’s dog-friendly (it’s BYO woofer!) yet still fancy Whisker Whirl is back. September 16, Quincy Hall, Mpls., animalhumanesociety.org

Can Do Woofaroo

Take a one-mile walk with your pups in support of Can Do Canines, an organization that connects people with disabilities with the perfect service animal for them. September 24, Can Do Canines campus, New Hope, candocanines.org

