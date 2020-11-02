Meet the Minnesotan Filmmaker Who Penned Contagion

× Expand Photos by rvin Rivera/Contour by Getty Images Scott Burns

At 58, Scott Z. Burns has lived away from Minnesota—he left after graduating from the U of M—for much longer than he was here. Still, when I call him in L.A., he says he’s wearing his Twins cap, and he’s eager to talk about what’s up back home.

Burns has written a slew of major films, like 2007’s The Bourne Ultimatum, starring Matt Damon; 2019’s The Report (which he also directed), starring Adam Driver; and, most notably at this moment in history, 2011’s Contagion. And he also has several flashy projects in various stages of development, like Extrapolations, a Black Mirror–style show about climate change for Apple TV+, and a potential screenplay collaboration with novelist Dave Eggers.

And yet, the project he’s most excited about is the one set entirely in the place he still considers home. National Anthem is a “musical serial” slated to air on AMC that is set in the Minneapolis suburbs. His coconspirator on the show is another Twin Cities native, the Hold Steady’s Craig Finn.

“Every morning in our writers’ room, we have News from Minnesota as our first 15 minutes,” Burns says.

Earlier on this day, after combing through the Twin Cities papers, one of his writers gave a report on the European chafer beetle, which is “destroying the lawns and the golf courses of south Minneapolis.”

Burns’s hope is that National Anthem gets much deeper into a part of the country he thinks is too roundly ignored than said beetle, which merely burrows near the surface. The idea is to offer insights into the forces that both unite and divide us.

“I always tell people, ‘You have to remember that the same state that created Michele Bachmann created Paul Wellstone,’” he says.

His Hollywood career began with producing An Inconvenient Truth with Al Gore, and his work since has largely been political. Sure, he somehow became one of Hollywood’s most in-demand blockbuster script doctors, punching up Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and the newest Bond movie, No Time to Die, but he always returns to his passion for how the world works. There’s a George Orwell quote he thinks sums it up nicely: “The opinion that art should have nothing to do with politics is itself a political attitude.”

His last film—and second directorial effort—was 2019’s The Report, starring Adam Driver and Annette Bening. A tightly wound drama about the Senate Intelligence Committee report on the CIA’s use of torture following 9/11, it was his most overtly political. Political commentary also pervades the four films he’s written for Steven Soderbergh, not the least of which is 2011’s Contagion. The set-in-Minnesota disaster flick about a deadly respiratory disease that causes a global pandemic was reborn as a streaming hit in the early days of COVID-19.

“I wish people in this country understood the science behind public health policy,” Burns says. “That’s what drove me to write Contagion as a cautionary tale.” He sighs. “I wish I understood how to get people to return to the land of fact-based discussion and disagreement.”

Contagion was prescient. There really was a run on groceries, there really are internet rumors about a miracle cure, there really is social distancing, there really are teens breaking quarantine to see each other.

I did spend a fair amount of time speaking to a host of epidemiologists, virologists, and public health experts.

And you’re friendly with Dr. Mike Osterholm from the U. He told me he’s a fan of Contagion but he gave you “a good-hearted hard time” about making the Minnesota Department of Health look like a backwoods public health agency.

It’s not the person from the health department that doesn’t know fomites—that woman’s from the governor’s office. I have told him that repeatedly. I need to catch up with him. The last time I saw Mike was at Pandemic Day at Harvard a couple of years ago, where they showed Contagion.

I found that he was careful to avoid saying anything that could be construed as partisan. You don’t have such constraints. How has America done?

I can only say that the response of our federal government is so perplexing to me based on my understanding of the level of expertise and preparedness that I saw at the CDC 10 years ago. There was a level of professionalism and dedication that clearly has been gutted. When you look around the world, I don’t know how you can account for the fact that we’re being destroyed by this virus and other countries are able to manage it in accordance to best practices of their public health experts.

× Expand Atsushi Nishijima/courtesy of amazon studios Tim-Blake-Nelson-and-Scott-Burns Burns (center) with Tim Blake Nelson (left) and a headless man (right) on the set of The Report.

I mean, how could you have anticipated that the major change between your script and now would be that the internet conspiracy theories of Jude Law’s character would be echoing through the White House in 2020?

I think you’re right. That character was how we dealt with the areas of conspiracy theories and misinformation and profiteering during a pandemic, and he took up some storytelling real estate in our film. But he was an outlier, not the president shaping policy. I know it will be tempting for your readers to dismiss my critique of COVID as political, but I start from the place of trying to piece together a fact-based narrative. That is my preferred form of activism. Twain said, “Patriotism is supporting your country all the time, and your government when it deserves it.” The virus will be solved one day—there will be therapies and vaccines—and that will require still more education. The economy will get back on its feet. But the damage done by this president and his party will ravage America for much longer, I fear. Our dysfunction has been writ large for the world to see.

Your storytelling is often concerned with complicated bureaucracies that affect people’s lives. This can be dry subject matter on paper, but you’ve made it exciting cinema. How?

What I’ve learned in my time in Hollywood is getting anything made is really hard.

Can you elaborate?

There’re two ways for a person like me to get employed out here. One is to convince a studio or a financier to give you money for your idea; the other is to sign up to help an idea that the studio has to turn into a script. Although, obviously, the Bourne Ultimatum was an existing franchise and the work I did on Bond and on Star Wars were jobs where they hired me, most of my career has been me trying to sell them ideas that I have. And a lot of the ideas that I’ve been most drawn to are maybe not obviously commercial. A movie about Archer Daniels Midland and agricultural price fixing doesn’t necessarily sound that exciting. But I feel like Steven and I and Matt were able to turn The Informant! into something, but that wasn’t a movie that Hollywood was asking us to make.

So, to make a movie like The Report, which is primarily about a 6,700-page congressional investigation, you need to really believe in it?

If you care about something long enough, sometimes you’re able to will it into existence. The stories that frequently have stuck with me are about injustice or about issues that I think are going to have an impact on all of us, like climate change. And if I find that my passions are provoked by one of those stories, I guess I have to believe that it’s my job to find the common chord that will get other people excited. In the case of The Informant!, when I first told Steven Soderbergh that story, he said, “This has to be a comedy, because if it’s not, it’s going to be really boring.” And he was right.

In the case of Contagion, Steven and I knew that to make this movie impactful, we needed to sort of dress it up like a ’70s disaster movie. A film like The Poseidon Adventure where there were people who were going to die and people who were going to survive. And that way we could Trojan horse some good information about public health and pandemics into entertainment.

× Expand Photos by Atsushi Nishijima/courtesy of Amazon studios Burns with Sen. Dianne Feinstein Burns with Sen. Dianne Feinstein (played by Annette Bening) on The Report set

Another thing Contagion got right was rioting and martial law. We obviously had that in Minneapolis this summer. It was maybe more tangentially related to the pandemic than directly related like in your movie.

I can tell you that it had a huge impact on me because I think of myself very much as a Minnesotan. I’m wearing a Twins cap, which I do most every day. And I’m collaborating on a project with Craig Finn from the Hold Steady, and so Craig and I talk a lot about Minnesota every day. I don’t have family there anymore, but Craig still is very much in contact with people there. And I went to the University of Minnesota with a journalist named Michele Norris, now at The Washington Post. And Michele and I have remained in touch.

So what are your conversations about Minnesota like?

They go back to Philando Castile. I was devastated to see these stories coming out of different places in America. And then when one comes out of your hometown and is as brutal and diabolical as that one was, it has a profound effect. Michele and I talk about how the Minnesota that I grew up in had this brand of tolerance—we were people who were accepting of people who didn’t look like us, or think like us, or act like us. A legacy of Hubert Humphrey. And to find out that there was this level of systemic racism and brutality in a place that I had experienced in a lot of ways as standing against that was shattering to me. It’s really caused me to reconsider everything that I knew growing up. And I grew up in Golden Valley and was a certainly a creature of white privilege. My family is Jewish, and I did experience some pretty severe antisemitism.

How so?

In grade school, there were three Jewish families on our block in a row. One family were concentration camp survivors. But the other family, the father was a surgeon, and their house was broken into and swastikas were painted on the wall.

Jesus.

So I had an awareness of the undercurrent of what was going on in Minnesota and that these people who would be polite in public may have very different agendas. And to realize that kneeling on someone’s throat for eight minutes is the job of someone in law enforcement—like I said, it’s shattering.

× Expand WENN Rights Ltd/Alamy Stock Photo Side Effects cast With Side Effects mates (Jude Law, Rooney Mara, and Steven Soderbergh)

Both of your parents have backgrounds in psychology. And your siblings are lawyers. Was politics discussed at the dinner table?

Yeah. I remember my mom making us aware of injustices that existed in the world. One of her colleagues at work, at Sister Kenny Institute, was a psychologist who was a Black woman. She was my mom’s boss, and she was around a lot. And she was a very imposing figure. My parents always encouraged us to meet people who didn’t look like us and to try and learn about them and their experiences. And I think as a kid, you’re tempted to think because you were brought up that way that everybody’s brought up that way.

Sure.

And bizarrely, my family was very good friends with Matthew Fink’s family growing up. And I remember when Matthew started playing keyboards for Prince.

Wow, Dr. Fink?

Dr. Fink. I was so excited to go and see them. The fact that there was this white guy who had played keyboards at my brother’s bar mitzvah playing with this amazing Black musician was sort of a world that I wanted naively to believe in.

If you watch Purple Rain, the crowd at First Avenue is like his platonic ideal of Uptown—“That’s where I want to be.” A vision for who we could be: cooler than who we are.

Craig Finn and I talk about this quite a bit. I mean, you would like to live in a world that generated the kind of dance floor that you see in Purple Rain.

Craig Finn definitely romanticizes Minneapolis.

Yeah. Look, I mean, I still am kind of governed by Paul Westerberg as a cautionary tale and proof that art in America is not a meritocracy. That someone could be that extraordinarily talented and not end up being Michael Stipe is a tragedy. It’s a great American tragedy. Had a lot to do with how I made choices in my life.

× Expand AA Film Archive/Alamy Stock Photo Matt Damon in the movie Contagion Matt Damon procures rations in Contagion.

What did your dad do?

My dad worked at Honeywell when I was pretty young. My parents met at McGill University in Montreal studying psychology. And my father had done some work on the space program through the U.S. Navy and had worked with some of the original Mercury astronauts as a research psychologist, mainly doing work on how human beings would function in sensory-deprived environments. So I think my parents were part of the group of people who moved out to Minneapolis in the early ’60s because big corporations like Honeywell and 3M were trying to lure well-educated people into jobs. Interestingly, he transitioned into marketing and advertising. He had a little agency called the Burns Group that he sold to Lee Lynch. And he worked with Lee Lynch at Carmichael Lynch for the rest of the time he was in Minnesota, which is probably how I became aware of advertising as a profession.

After college you moved to Chicago for an advertising job, right? What did advertising teach you about storytelling?

There’s an interesting discipline that you learn when you start making a TV commercial: If you only have 30 seconds to capture a slice of life, you really learn to be economical both in terms of a dialogue and in terms of imagery. What are the fewest notes you need to suggest a tune? And at that point in advertising, the prevailing view was that TV commercials could be like small movies. Apple did 1984 with Ridley Scott. So it was kind of a safe place to inhabit as somebody who wanted to be a writer and wanted to be a filmmaker and wanted to be a musician.

Are your parents still together?

No, they got divorced when I was about 10. And my dad moved to Texas to teach advertising at UT when I was in my mid to late 20s. My dad passed away this year.

I’m sorry for your loss. Was it COVID related?

No, it was very strange. He was living in San Francisco with my stepbrother, and he died leap year day. It was just at the beginning of COVID.

Sounds like you were close.

Yeah. When I was 18 and kind of wandering around the University of Minnesota wondering what to do with my life, my dad gave me the best advice. He said, “You don’t have to figure out your life, you only have to figure out what you want to do next.” My dad always felt that college was there to get an education that was informed by your intellectual curiosity but that it didn’t necessarily have to be vocational training.

He’s right.

And I had a professor at the University of Minnesota named Tom Clayton who was a big influence. He had a poster of Shakespeare on one side of his office and a poster of The Clash on the other. He nominated me for a Rhodes Scholarship. I didn’t win, but the process was actually really helpful in understanding what I wanted to do next.

And what did you want to do next?

Either play in a band, write a great novel, or go on some, you know, amazing Kerouac-like journey that revealed the world to me in some new way. Then I just went to grad school.

You played guitar in bands. What kind of music were you making 30 years ago?

Oh, man, I played in so many bad bands. I played in a band called Jaguar Beach. It was sort of bad soft rock. There was a band that was more like an acoustic kind of thing that was a little more folky called Caribbean Flitch. Again, no rationale for the name. And there was a guy who was in my humanities class at the University of Minnesota named Roger Anderson. And he had a band called Roger Anderson and the Units. And I was a guitar unit for, I think, all of one show. All I remember was my mouth touching the microphone at the same time as my fingers touching the strings, getting my brain shocked.

I’m glad you’re still with us.

After really sucking at guitar I tried to become a music critic. I worked at the Minnesota Daily for, I think, one or two years, which is how I first met Michele Norris. I wrote a couple of pieces for the arts section. And I think it was pretty clear that I should probably turn my attention to fiction and leave serious news gathering to people who understood the inverted pyramid.

Tell me more about National Anthem, because I feel like it’s the project that brings your whole life full circle to a certain extent.

When I first met Craig, he wanted to write something that was dramatic and had music in it. Anybody who follows the Hold Steady knows that Craig is really great at creating characters in two and a half minutes.

He’s like bar rock Lin-Manuel Miranda.

We wanted to create a family that lives in Minnesota and explore their lives. And, because, like a lot of Minnesotans, they don’t always find it easy to talk about how they feel, sometimes they sing.

Do you ever get worried you’re writing the next Cop Rock?

Yeah. It’s scary. Music and drama and comedy don’t have a great success record on TV. And we’re not doing Glee. It doesn’t rely on the sort of flash of American musical theater. The characters will remain who they are when they start to sing; it’s not going to be like La La Land with big production numbers. It’s more using music as soliloquy. It’s just, there are these moments that the characters have where, because they may not be people who do very well at self-expression, we’ve sort of created a little window into their soul that the audience can get to know them. And yeah, it’s really, really scary because it could certainly not work. As I have said to the nice people at AMC, I see it in my head, and it seems to be pretty cool, but there’s a long distance between the theater in my brain and somebody’s living room.