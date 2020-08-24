The Language of Roy G. Guzmán in the Poems of Catrachos

× Expand Photographs by Caitlin Abrams Roy G. Guzmán Roy G. Guzmán’s love of language is revealed in poems that intrigue, surprise, and seem to leap to life.

It’s rare and difficult to do anything very new with the English language on a page: We’ve all been stretching and snapping this thing around since Chaucer. But when Roy G. Guzmán’s first book, Catrachos, landed on my desk, bits of it instantly leapt out at me as bits of light and life.

The 13 poems titled “Queerodactyl,” for instance. There are the fresh innovations from one that runs:

Dudesteroid wanted to barge in here

all dudesteroidsplainy, all PCblazin’,

but I was like NOPE—.

And later in the same poem:

Raptorhole. Tyrannohole. YouAintFly-

LikeMehole. To hell with dudesteroids.

That’s the stuff! Dudesteroids dudesteroidsplaining: It combines the destructive power of a dude and an asteroid and mansplaining. I have never seen that before. And that is not boring and is actually more amusing and intriguing the more you think about it.

Could a species be wiped out by mansplaining? Has one already been wiped out?

Another “Queerodactyl” poem made me ache for this profane new creature:

...I, too, have questioned

the usefulness of finding a body

stuck in a perpetual

position of near flight—arms

extended like the incandescence

from a lamppost at night—

& wished it be mine.

I could quote from all the “Queerodactyls,” but I was really sold when I flipped to the back of the slim Graywolf volume to find out more and read these endnotes: “Queerodactyl (You don’t have to watch me whip my wings)”—and other poems in this series—employs terms from voguing and paleontology. This poem alludes to the films Mommie Dearest (1981), The Deer Hunter (1978), The Land Before Time (1988), and Paris is Burning (1990). The poem also alludes to the pornographic term gay-for-pay.”

Voguing, paleontology—and all that on half a page?

I had to find out more about this University of Minnesota PhD candidate. Turns out Guzmán, 35, has been living in Minneapolis since 2014. They (Guzmán’s gender pronoun) moved up here after a childhood in Honduras and Miami to work with the University of Minnesota poetry, English, and creative writing professor Ray Gonzalez. And they wrote and polished much of this astonishing work at Minneapolis landmarks, including Caffetto Café, The Lynhall, the Wedge, and Victor’s 1959 Café.

Guzmán became part of a sort of south Minneapolis queer multicultural Bloomsbury Group, with poets such as Hieu Minh Nguyen and Danez Smith (whom we profiled here a couple of years ago and who has since won the prestigious Forward Prize for Best Collection and was a National Book Award finalist).

Guzmán offers a call-out to these social connections in a poem about 2016’s antigay Pulse nightclub shooting:

...I went

out for Drag Night at Lush

with four other poets / one

reason to escape

my schedule & relive my

adolescence / I am afraid of

attending places

that celebrate our bodies because

that’s also where our bodies

have been cancelled.

…I turned to Danez & said the whole

performance reminded me

of receiving communion as a child /

how for me a church is a roof

that’s always collapsing...

After determining on the phone that we live close enough that we could hear the same ambulance sirens in the background, I found out the story behind this astonishing poetry collection.

Guzmán has already bagged some choice writing awards: a Ruth Lilly and Dorothy Sargent Rosenberg Poetry Fellowship (2017) and an NEA fellowship (2019). I assumed, then, that they had been a bright and bookish child. But unlike many bright and bookish future poets, Guzmán didn’t have a home bookshelf full of English-language classics or favorites. They discovered a love of books in the houses their mother cleaned.

“I fell in love with the English language through those Disney books,” Guzmán says. “Do you remember those ’90s books that had a strip on the side—the kind you could press to make different sounds?”

Guzmán always wanted books to make those unexpected sounds, even as they pursued life as a scholar: at Dartmouth, the Honors College at Miami Dade, the University of Chicago, and the University of Minnesota. While studying cultural studies, Guzmán worked occasionally as a translator of works from French, Italian, and Spanish. All that training and inspiration comes out in these fluid and delightful poems.

As to the Queerodactyl works? They actually followed a breakfast a few years ago at Victor’s 1959. (Get the café con leche and toast with guava jam, says Guzmán.) “An ex of mine and I were adding queer terminology to all sorts of random things,” Guzmán starts. “He said ptero-queer, I followed up with queerodactyl, and for some reason I could never get it out of my head. I went home and immediately started writing down how this voice sounded, what this voice wanted to say, and I realized over time it was plural. It was on its own mythmaking journey; code-switching; paleontological; full of innuendo, fantasy, comics, cartoons, speculation, trauma, fairy tales—everything. How can a queer brown immigrant child coping with trauma think about an escape room to the future?”

By moving to Minnesota, and writing down something as fresh and surprising as audio push-buttons, right into your head.

One of 13 "Queerodactyl" poems found in Roy G. Guzmán's first book, Catrachos

Queerodactyl

Queerodactyl

After they locate & excavate your wing fossils,

perseverance might be the trait you’re known for.

How swiftly you sloped downward to pick up

the carcasses floating just above the bloodstained

surface of your old neighborhood. In the laboratory,

the paleontologists will use radiometric dating

to zoom into what bequeathed you that agency to fly.

This one might have outlasted all the others,

they’ll say. Might have even seen each one disappear

behind a bolt of fire blasted from who knows where.

Or you might have been the first to vanish, directly in

the way of the asteroid’s course. Who will, in the end,

exhume our myths conclusively? A young angel’s bones,

shaped just like yours, were uncovered this morning.

A group of diggers hadn’t found anything exciting

for months—in jeopardy of losing all their funding.

I, too, have buried myself under the heavy presence

of change, from a longing, perhaps, to find my remnants,

or their profiles, in places where curious strangers

might prize them. Church is anything with a pair

of wandering hands & a bucket. I, too, have questioned

the usefulness of finding a body stuck in a perpetual

position of near flight—arms extended like the incandescence

from a lamppost at night—& wished it be mine.