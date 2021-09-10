Up the Creek with the Minnesota Boat Club

× Expand Woman Carrying Row Boat

I’m 15 minutes late for my meeting with the Minnesota Boat Club’s Susan Tietjan on a recent weekday morning when I drive onto Raspberry Island on the Mississippi River and she is displeased. “I was just leaving you a long phone message,” Susan says as she curtly motions me to follow her up to the Boat Club’s 110-year-old building. “I don’t get email out here.” She waves off my apology. “We’re good to go now.”

I had confused the Minnesota Boat Club with the Minneapolis Rowing Club up on my neck of the river, and it turns out, even though the Minnesota Boat Club is the oldest sporting organization in Minnesota, celebrating its 150th anniversary this year (actually its 151st—the 150th party was delayed one year by COVID), being mistaken for its significantly more junior Minneapolis counterpart isn’t a rare event.

“It happens too often,” Susan says as we enter the Boat Club’s spartan “erg” or ergometer room, outfitted with some squat benches, some free weights, and a row of tipped up Concept 2 erg rowing machines. Susan obviously works out—she’s 6’2” and rowing the Mississippi three to four mornings a week has made her legs and arms as strong as the towering First National Bank Building confronting us from across the river. “I got recruited to row because I’m tall,” she says. Susan grew up in South St. Paul and started rowing competitively at Archbishop Brady High School in St. Paul before going on to competing in varsity crew at the University of Wisconsin. (Despite its football team’s ubiquitous sloganeering, the U of M only started offering women's rowing as a varsity sport in 2004, and men's rowing is still a mere club sport.) After school she returned home to race for the Minnesota Boat Club, switching over to the separately-oared sculling style. She says her biggest win was the women’s quad in Havana at the 1991 Pan-Am Games and she’s still racing competitively more than 30 years later in the masters division. But she doesn’t want this story to focus on her. The Boat Club invited me out to Raspberry Island to check out their building—the new boathouse was built in 1910, replacing the previous boathouse that was built in 1885—for a tour and for my first rowing lesson in advance of their big party this Saturday morning, September 11, which will feature an open house and boat races starting at 7 a.m.

Susan leads me upstairs to the Club’s grand fireplace room. She tells me about the great Olympians who have won some of the trophies sitting on the mantle. At the beginning of the 20th century, crew used to be the biggest sport in America, and this Boat Club was the Twin Cities’ entrance to that world. Susan says the greatest rower this club has produced so far is probably Larry Klecatsky, who competed in double sculls in the '76 Olympics in Montreal. The boathouse was designed in 1910 by George H. Carsley in a Spanish Mission style and was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1982. Susan points out the terrazzo floors that were put in about 15 years ago and says that the Boat Club has hired Mintahoe Catering to rent out the place for weddings and events. We walk on to its large veranda and look out at the city starting to wake up on the other side of the water. “I say we have the best real estate in town,” she says. We watch a blue heron perched down on the Boat Club’s dock gather itself and take flight.

Susan first takes me back down to the training room and we each pull down a Concept 2. She says this machine is the industry standard in the rowing world. She has me imagine pulling up on the handle to put the oars in the water, then to pull it all the way to my chest before pushing down to bring the imaginary oars out of the water and sliding over my knees to return to the first position. Satisfied, she takes me down to the boathouse.

“Usually, it requires ten hours of training to even get on the water,” she says as a warning. First off, rowing has its own vocabulary—“erg,” “sweep,” “scull,” “shell," “coxswain,” “oar-lock,” “button,”—just some examples of a glossary as wide as it is deep. She shows me her own boat, resting on a pair of shell racks out on the dock, an impossibly narrow yellow carbon fiber composite she’s christened XOXO. “It only weighs 30 pounds,” she explains, “and if you get into it incorrectly your foot could go right through the bottom.” She says it’s time to go back to the boathouse to fetch my training shell.

She first shows me how to carry my oars. “If anybody asks to help you, which they will,” she says, something she acknowledges isn’t always easy for her, “always let them carry your oars.” Then she shows me how to pick up the training shell (“shell” is rowing for “boat”) and how to avoid crashing the oar lock arms into the other shells. Then she shows me how to climb down the 60-degree angled metal ramp onto the Boat Club’s lower dock. Then we slip the training shell into the water and she demonstrates how to get into the boat herself. And then, out on the Mississippi, she demonstrates a few strokes. “But I’m making it look easy,” she shouts. She climbs out, back onto the dock—now it’s my turn.

Getting into a 50-pound training shell is in itself an elaborate dance step. You have to plant your left leg solid onto a reinforced plank right in front of the seat, then kind of slide your whole body around your plant leg while lowering yourself into the shell. Every fiber of my being was destabilized, and the dark waters of the Mississippi look hungry for me. Susan has literally tied a rope from the shell to the dock so I won’t drift too far downriver from her. She’s an encouraging coach, but all of the small warnings that came earlier in the morning were for good reason.

Rowing on actual water, and not on an erg machine in a gym, is hard. First of all, you’re doing everything, counterintuitively, in reverse. My starboard is my port and port is my starboard. And sculling means there are two separate, surprisingly heavy, oars with handles that you hold with your left and right hands stacked on top of each other—the movements are all very much in patting head/rubbing belly territory, except in a tippy little carbon fiber boat, on a river, with a strong current. You have to incorporate every little move into one coordinated stroke: first pushing the oars out of the water, rotating them with your wrists to paddle position, and then pulling them down into the water. After 30 unsuccessful tries, the motion proved to be too much for me. It was wobbly, and frustrating, and after 20 minutes, Susan could tell. “Ready to come in?” she asked. Yes.

I had delusions of grandeur—picturing myself rowing a couple miles up a peaceful, misty Mississippi at dawn, watching the beavers work, listening to the foxes bark. To be able to do that must feel so cool! I’m hours and hours of coaching and training from being anywhere near that level. But I’ll be out here again on Saturday, watching great athletes like Susan make this incredibly challenging sport look easy.