Rosedale Center Launching Drive-in Haunted House

While getting your socks scared off may not be everyone’s chosen activity, for many it is a staple that will be missing from this Halloween season. Not to worry though, Flip Phone Events–the promoter behind local drag brunches at Union’s rooftop and dance parties at First Avenue–is bringing together a haunted house experience with the necessary precautions needed to keep everyone safe.

The Deadly Drive-in will begin October 15 and run Thursday-Saturday for the following three weekends at Rosedale Center. This socially-distanced, yet immersive horror experience is sure to satisfy your taste for terror this spooky season. The drive-in will last 30 minutes, with different themes and characters that might leave you shaking in your car.

“We are so excited that Flip Phone chose Rosedale to bring a safe, fun and exciting attraction like the Deadly Drive-in to our parking lot,” said Rosedale Center’s director of marketing and experience Sarah Fossen in a press release. “Flip Phone is known for organizing fun, sold-out events, so we can’t wait to see what they do with Halloween.”

Last year, Rosedale debuted the Haunted Basement inside the former Herbeger’s after it left the Soap Factory. According to the press release, this iteration is based on a growing trend of drive-in haunted houses in Japan. It also notes that unlike a typical haunted house where people can run away if things get too frightening, here they’ll have “nowhere to run from the ghouls they encounter.”

On entering the drive-thru tent, drivers will be provided with a sanitized radio that transmits the scares to come. The release also notes for participants to expect “bloody handprints” on the exterior of vehicles after leaving the tent, that can be washed before driving away. And while the drive-in accepts six to a car, the mall encourages guests to abide by the CDC’s guidelines and attend with immediate family or close friends.

The Deadly Drive-in is recommended for ages 14 and up. The price of admission will vary from $60-75 based on what day participants attend the event. Tickets will go on sale September 17 at noon at deadlydrivein.com.