Rosedale Center Announces Virtual Holiday Experiences

With COVID-19 cases rising every day, holiday shopping may look a little different this year. Luckily, Rosedale Center has come up with a variety of newly imagined ways to shop, keeping shoppers safe and still in the holiday spirit.

In order to meet the comfort level of all shoppers, Rosedale Center will offer a socially distanced augmented reality video game where real prizes can be won, two virtual shopping events for Black Friday, and to top it all off, you could catch a gift card from a drone.

The shopping center has also reimagined Santa photos, taking children instead on an exciting test drive of Santa’s sleigh. The augmented reality experience will allow participants to view Santa’s Christmas Eve route and take in the wonders of the world from a “sleigh’s eye view.”

“Rosedale Center is now known for breaking the mold and being inventive and pushing the envelope. We are celebrating this with multiple activations over the holidays that meet consumers where they are most comfortable,” said Sarah Fossen, Rosedale Center’s director of marketing and experience. “From the comfort of your home, with your kids at the mall, or power shopping for your gift list—we have something for you. We have listened to our shoppers and have been working for the past two years on ways to bring retail shopping and experience to the next level.”

Tickets for E.L.F.S. Test Drive Santa’s Sleigh go on sale November 16. The price of admission is $10 per child. The experience will run from November 27 through December 24 during mall hours.