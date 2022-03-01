Rock the Garden 2022 Lineup Revealed

× Expand Courtesy of The Current Rock the Garden 2022

The Current announced the lineup to the 2022 Rock the Garden festival on the radio today. Coming back to the Walker Art Center hillside and sculpture garden, the event will feature a day of seven performances between two stages on June 11.

The headliners this summer are the soulful Americana band Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, who just released their third studio album The Future in Novemember, and Sleater-Kinney, the Pacific Northwest rock band of Carrie Brownstein and Corin Tucker pivotal to the '90s riot grrrl scene, who released their tenth album Path of Wellness last June.

Also scheduled to perform are Duluth's own indie-rock band Low (the endeavor of Alan Sparhawk and his partner Mimi Parker) and the rising British pop-punk musician Beabadobee (whose sound is a throwback to '90s alternative). Low released their latest album HEY WHAT, their third record collaboration with mega-producer BJ Burton enveloped in layers of fuzz and distortion, in September. Rounding out the bill are DāM-FunK, Indigenous doom-metal duo Divide and Dissolve, and the desert blues and reggae stylings of Bombino.

The festival was launched by the Walker Art Center in 1998, and has been co-sponsored by The Current since 2008. Numerous artists from all stripes of genre have performed on the Rock the Garden stage in the past, including Lizzo, David Byrne, Bon Iver, Sonic Youth, MGMT, Chance the Rapper, Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings, to name a few.

No details have been released yet on whether there will be any COVID-19 precautions. According to a press release, updates on the festival's COVID-19 preparedness plan will be made on its website. Rock the Garden was cancelled in 2020 because of the pandemic, and skipped last year.

Food trucks and beer tents will also await. Tickets go on sale March 7 to the public for $84 general admission. MPR and Walker members can access a pre-sale on March 3 for discounted admission.