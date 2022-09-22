RIP to Minnesota’s ValleySCARE

× Expand ValleyFair ValleyFair

ValleyFair is saying goodbye to ValleySCARE and Halloween Haunt, the midwest's biggest Halloween attraction in the midwest to bring to life a new, family-friendly spooky season celebration, Tricks and Treats. ValleyFair describes the event as a fall-festival/Halloween-party combo and is advertised as “all fun and no fright” runing Fridays through Sundays from September 30-October 30.

Tricks and Treats will split Valley Fair into four themed lands in two territories— the Land of Tricks and the Land of Treats.

The Land of Tricks houses Ickyville, made up of all things “slimy, crawly, goopy and stinky” featuring improv from the Clean Up Crew, a live game show “The Gross Out Gauntlet” and an all-zombie cover band “The Snots.” Across the way is Spooky Spires, a gothic 1920’s village where visitors can dance at a not-so-silent disco, play macabre carnival games and show their best screams at The Scream Bottler.

For a more classic fall experience, head to the Land of Treats, where visitors can enjoy pumpkin decorating in Everfall and hop on the Tale Trail, a family wagon that takes you through pumpkins and hay bales. Get your fill at candyland-esque Sweet Tooth Acres where you can indulge in the sweetest treats imaginable. You can’t have Halloween without trick-or-treating so don’t miss the sweet Trick or Treat Trail.

The park's most popular rides and Planet Snoopy will still be open for visitors to get a good scream in to complete the night