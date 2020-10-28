Release Radar: 3 Vinyl Reissues from Minnesota Artists

× Expand Prince, Sign O' the Times Prince, Sign O' the Times

Live music may be dead (at the moment), but vinyl is very much alive. In 2019, 18.8 million records were sold in the United States, up 14.5 percent compared to the preceding year, according to Nielsen Music/MRC Data. A big part of the reason? Reissues of seminal albums. More than just collectors’ items, they offer an ample opportunity to discover unreleased music and dig deeper into an artist’s discography and process. Here are a few of the biggest-deal Minnesota music reissues to find at a local record store this fall.

Bob Mould, Distortion

Photo courtesy Big Hassle Bob Mould record collection

As if the Hüsker Dü frontman’s new album, Blue Hearts, isn’t enough of a blessing for the devoted fans, he’s also releasing a career-spanning box set. While Distortion: 1989–1995 is eight LPs and covers his early solo work, it coincides with the release of an expanded CD version (1989–2019) that features 295 tracks and every Mould album recorded between 1989 and 2019

Prince, Sign O’ the Times

Photo Courtesy of The Prince Estate Prince Sign of the time record collection

A reaction to the Reagan era that fuses sex and mortality with Prince’s superstar ambition, Sign O’ the Times is considered an era-defining masterpiece of funk, pop, and rock. Originally released in 1987, the double album was already an epic, but the upcoming box set will contain more than 60 previously unreleased tracks recorded at Prince’s creative apex.

The Replacements, Pleased to Meet Me

Photo courtesy of Rhino Records The Replacements

With a cover that winks at the idea of selling out, the fifth album from the Replacements’ is defined by the Minneapolis power-pop band’s later aspirations for mass appeal (were those horns and strings on a ’Mats record?) The Pleased to Meet Me reissue contains the final, unreleased demos of the original lineup cut during a session at Blackberry Way Studios in Dinkytown.