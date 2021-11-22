Rehumanize Me Anthology Raises Black Youth Voices

× Expand Rehumanize Me Rehumanize Me

Across the city and across the country, young folks have been at the center of social change during the past year-and-a-half of racial reckoning.

Black youth from Minneapolis continue these strides through Wise Ink’s collaboration with 826 MSP to create Rehumanize Me: A Black Youth Anthology.

Re-imagining Black joy and healing through poetry and personal narratives, the anthology serves as means of cultural reparations, according to Dara Beevas, CEO at Wise Ink. “Each book in this project serves as a bridge to healing for Black and Brown communities and education for the general community while also being a financial vehicle for an author to reinvest in future projects if they choose to," Beevas says.

826 MSP is a youth writing center located in South Minneapolis that helps with tutoring, free writing resources, publishing, and more. The anthology project not only puts the money and the proceeds earned from Rehumanize Me into the hands of these young authors; it’s also an opportunity for Black youth to be published at a young age.

“Written during a time period of immense political and social upheaval for our city, in Rehumanize Me, these young writers turn our focus to reclaiming their humanity—full of complexities, nuance, and multitudes,” said Samantha Sencer-Mura, executive director at 826 MSP.

Seven Black students ages 15-18 functioning as an editorial board submitted, edited, and led this project from inception to completion. Other young writers’ work were submitted and included within final publication, incorporating stories from immigrants, mixed-race Black youth, Queer Black folks, and those with disabilities.

The result is a piece that centers “liberation, healing, self-determination, and Black-joy,” reads a press release.

“There are pieces in this book that aren't necessarily about the political piece of being Black in this world. Some of these pieces are literally just about everyday life,” Yahanna, author and editorial board member, says in the Kickstarter video. “I think this book really humanizes us.”

To support the printing and distribution of the anthology, the project launched a Kickstarter campaign to raise $20,000 by December 10.