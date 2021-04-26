What Ramsey County Is Doing About Mass Incarceration

× Expand Portrait by Caitlin Abrams Attorney John Choi standing with hand in pocket Ramsey County Attorney John Choi

“We’ve never locked people up at the rate that we do today in this country,” says Ramsey County Attorney John Choi. “We’ve been raised to believe that public safety requires us to incarcerate everybody. So it starts by just saying it out loud, that as a chief prosecutor, you believe this country and your community have a mass incarceration problem. Because nobody incarcerates like we do here in America.”

Choi, 50, who was the chief prosecutor and city attorney for St. Paul before becoming the Ramsey County attorney in 2011, is explaining what he sees as the biggest obstacle to a safer, more racially equitable society.

“That way of thinking is coming home to roost, where we see young people coming through the system whose families have been through the system, who have suffered great trauma and challenges in their lives,” Choi continues. “We want to find ways to get better outcomes and only use prison when we absolutely have to.”

And for the last decade, funneling people away from the vicious cycle of prisons and punitive punishments and into alternative, justice-forward rehabilitation lanes when possible is what Ramsey County has done. From 2013 to 2019, the county’s incarceration rate dropped by close to 50 percent, and the rate continues to trend downward year over year.

“Some people might say that I’m soft on crime,” Choi quips. “But actually, I say that I’m smart on crime.”

Of course, it’s taken a lot more than just Choi for Ramsey County to be “smart on crime.” It required the buy-in of the county’s entire justice apparatus.

“I don’t want to be perceived as just taking credit for all of this,” he says. “For a long time now, whether it’s the bench, whether it’s the public defender, whether it’s the prosecutor or other aspects of our justice system, we have paid close attention to recognizing that we can find better outcomes that don’t necessarily involve prison. You’d be surprised how hard that is to get aligned. It takes effort, and it takes maybe giving up your power, too.”

Still, in Ramsey County, the trickiest part is still ahead of them.

“One thing that’s great is that you see across race, the numbers have gone down,” Choi says. “But the percentage of racial disparity still remains pretty much the same.”