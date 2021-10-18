Remembering the Work of Ralph Rapson

× Expand Photos courtesty of Toby Rapson (Ralph Rapson portrait, Guthrie Theater); Corey Gaffer photography (glass cube house); Pete Sieger architectural photography (library); Loll designs (Rapson Rocker) Glass Cube house on the Apple River Vacation Mode: In 1974, he designed the Glass Cube house on the Apple River in Wisconsin as a vacation spot for his own family—and his children and grandchildren still use it today. With 360-degree scenic views (thanks to its glass walls) and seemingly magic “floating” suspended floors, the home isn’t exactly an average cabin—but the Rapsons aren’t exactly your average cabin family either.

Even if you don’t know the name Ralph Rapson, you know his work. The modernist architect, who moved to Minnesota in the 1950s to run the University of Minnesota’s School of Architecture and eventually start a private firm, designed scores of buildings around the metro—Riverside Plaza, St. Paul’s Prince of Peace Lutheran Church for the Deaf, the original Guthrie, and more. He worked nearly up to the day he died in 2008 (at 93 years old), diligently designing a more beautiful Minnesota. “He loved the Midwest,” says his son Toby Rapson, who now runs Rapson Architects. “He was courted by Columbia and Princeton, and they worked hard to try to pull him away, but he never went. He loved Minnesota.”

Brutalist Minnesota

Ralph Rapson

Rapson was the dean of the U of M’s School of Architecture for 30 years—what his son Toby Rapson refers to as one of his greatest joys. During his time there (in 1971), he designed Rarig Center, a brutalist performing arts building on the West Bank.

Study Up

The Arvonne Fraser Library The library recently underwent a yearlong renovation and reopened in January 2020 with new study spaces, common areas, and spots for family and kids’ activities.

Rapson designed the Arvonne Fraser Library (formerly known as the Southeast Library and originally a credit union) in the early 1960s. It’s best known for its concrete pillars and waffle-slab roof—and for sticking around in an ever-changing college neighborhood.

Making a Mark

the original Guthrie Theater

Rapson designed the original Guthrie Theater in the early 1960s, after the T.B. Walker Foundation donated a spot of land behind the Walker for a new type of community theater dreamed up by Sir Tyrone Guthrie. (Toby says this was likely his dad’s most challenging project, as Guthrie wasn’t an easy artist to work with.) The theater, with its paneled-glass scrim façade, was torn down in 2006, and a new, larger, navy blue structure took its place—this time on the Mississippi.

Rock Star

red rocking chair

Rapson wasn’t just an architect of buildings—he also designed iconic furniture pieces, including the Rapson Rocker and the Rapid Rocker. Rapson-Inc., run by Toby Rapson and Chris Reedy, still sells a line of chairs, stools, and benches; Leland International and Duluth’s Loll Designs also create versions of the Rapid (Loll’s recycled-plastic chair is shown here) and a few other pieces in collab with Rapson-Inc.