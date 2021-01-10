The Dance of Ralph Lemon

× Expand Photos by Gene Pittman, courtesy Walker Art Center, Minneapolis Ralph Lemon MacArthur “Genius Grant” recipient Ralph Lemon watches a rehearsal at the Walker in 2014.

Telling someone they’re a genius is vastly more awkward than you’d think. Case in point: When I get choreographer, writer, and conceptual artist Ralph Lemon on the phone from his home in Philadelphia and ask him how he feels about winning the so-called Genius Grant—a $625,000 no-strings-attached award given to an exemplary group of American artists and scientists each year by the bazillionaires who run the MacArthur Foundation—his response can best be described as humbly ambivalent.

“I just feel like I’ve been in this sort of crazy, inexplicable zone all my life—I’ve made work under some real hardships and work with a lot of ease and support,” he says. “So, I don’t know how it changes how I make work, you know?”

Lemon acknowledges that he’s gotten the support of some major institutions over the years—his hometown Walker Art Center has commissioned or contributed to many of his career milestones—but he rightly recognizes the MacArthur “is a big one, of course.” He also points out the obvious: This award is coming at an extraordinary time, for him personally and for everybody else in the goddamned world, too.

These days Lemon splits time between Philly, where he and his partner, dancer/choreographer Jimena Paz, are raising a daughter, and his longtime Brooklyn apartment. He says he’s been incredibly careful during the pandemic, rarely driving back and forth (only once recently, to vote in New York). He mainly stays at home, maintaining his daily drawing practice, writing essays, going on runs, and listening to music with his daughter and watching her dance.

“I just see my family,” he says. “And that’s been beautiful and profound because it’s like this relentless intimacy.”

At 68, Lemon rather matter-of-factly says his latest award comes near the end of his career. He’s been dancing and writing and drawing since he started his formal modern dance training at the Nancy Hauser Dance Company and School soon after graduating from the University of Minnesota in 1975.

“I’m a senior now, and with that comes a kind of body exhaustion,” Lemon chuckles. “Certainly, I’ll keep working till I’m done.” He pauses, maybe to gauge if he can be frank with a stranger about the practical application of money. “And it allows me to continue paying for my seven-year-old’s very nice school.”

Before we go any further, an admission: I wasn’t familiar with Ralph Lemon or his work prior to his Genius Grant. The seminal artist, whose origin story is so deeply rooted in Minneapolis (among other things, he cofounded Mixed Blood Theatre), had long eluded my view. But after being hipped to his work by the Genius people and granted the privilege of speaking to the man himself, I fully cosign their selection. This 68-year-old African American choreographer whose self-described “superlunary process” explores the ways America’s memory and concept of identity work via an interrogation of his own memory and identity is as relevant as any living American artist. His art speaks directly to the moment that we find ourselves in and our latest reckoning over America’s original sin.

Not long after founding Mixed Blood Theatre in 1976, Lemon left Minneapolis for Manhattan, where he joined modernist dance pioneer Meredith Monk’s company. In 1985 he founded the Ralph Lemon Dance Company, which he directed for a decade before stunning the dance world by disbanding the company so that he could employ a more project-by-project approach.

That included the decade-long Geography Trilogy, which has come to define Lemon’s career. The first was 1997’s Geography: art/race/exile, wherein he traveled to western Africa to dance with his peers on that continent for the first time. Next came 2000’s Tree: belief/culture/balance, where he recounted a long love affair with Asia and walked in the steps of the Buddha. And then 2004’s Come home Charley Patton, where he returned to his ancestral American South on what he called a “dancing and dying tour,” in which he traced the path of the Freedom Riders and danced for the descendants of Delta bluesmen in their living rooms. Lemon documented the research and development that went into each of the three performances in three corresponding beautiful books, each showcasing his multidisciplinary mode of working that includes writing, drawing, dancing, photography, and film.

× Expand Ralph Lemon Lemon performs one of his seminal works, Come home Charley Patton, at the Pantages in 2005.

I was able to track down a film of his 2010 performance piece, How Can You Stay in the House All Day and Not Go Anywhere?, inspired by a collaboration between Lemon and Walter Carter, a centenarian former sharecropper, carpenter, and juke joint dance floor talisman from Yazoo City, Mississippi. Carter has since passed, but Lemon still refers to him as his mentor even though they only met toward the end of Carter’s life. How Can You Stay in the House is a strangely affecting work, featuring filmed moments of Carter and his wife, Edna, dressed in spacesuits on their farm recreating scenes from the Russian director Tarkovsky’s masterwork Solaris.

But regarding the creation of any new work, either right now or in the immediate future, Lemon sounds as uncertain as everybody else looking into the crashing waves of 2020. COVID has already forced him to put aside one ambitious long-term project, and now, even with this award capital, he’s not sure what he can do or who he can do it with.

“We’re in a moment where we’re all kind of choiceless,” he says. “Even with the support of the MacArthur Foundation, there’s very little I can do from the standpoint of working with other people, or gathering with other people, or knowing I might explore something I can share with an audience.”

He’s trying to take consolation that this is a time to step back and think differently about how he’s done things and what he’ll do when collaborators are available again.

“All those things are out of control no matter how much money you have,” he says. “It’s painful.”

•••••

Ralph Lemon’s family moved from Cincinnati to Minneapolis when he was 10. Both of his parents grew up in the South—his father in Georgia, his mother in South Carolina. His father worked with early computers in the agriculture field. His mother never liked Minneapolis, but Ralph and his brothers and sisters loved it.

“My mom grew up in small-town Lancaster, South Carolina, during the Jim Crow South,” he says. “She said by the time she got to Minnesota it was too late—the Black/white issue was too embedded in her body. She could never relax.”

But Lemon remembers Minneapolis as an oasis. “We couldn’t consciously interrogate how race relations were different than Cincinnati’s segregation,” he says. “We just had a ball!”

At Washburn High School, he says, he felt accepted and safe.

“There was a good flow,” he says. “I could hang out with my Black friends and go hear live music, and the white kids seemed to be okay with having Black guys around.”

Before he was drawn to moving his body to music as a formal dancer, he was just drawn to music. His books are full of reminiscences of certain songs and performances and dances. He remembers seeing Arthur Lee and Love at a Minneapolis club; he recalls seeing Captain Beefheart with Zoot Horn Rollo at the Depot and listening to Tony Glover interview Dylan late night on KDWB.

× Expand Ralph Lemon Ralph Lemon premiered his conceptual work Scaffold Room at the Walker in 2014.

One of the ideas that Lemon developed over the latter half of his career is the “frame of whiteness”—a ubiquitous postmodern framework that he ultimately found to be so rigid and oppressive that he felt he had to stretch and subvert it, beginning with Geography. He was first drawn into this frame in Minneapolis but didn’t realize it while he was still here.

Back then, he was content to revel in his access to the modern dance scene headquartered at Nancy Hauser Dance Company and School.

“They invited anybody who was doing anything interesting in New York to come through,” he says. “It was a special time.”

His involvement with his U of M drama coach Lou Deserin’s and Jack Reuler’s Mixed Blood Theatre wasn’t as cool, but he recognized it as being fundamentally good.

“They were clearly, like, these great white guys,” he says. “And they had a conscience and a politic, and a bunch of us Black folk felt really welcomed, but it was an integration project.”

He says he couldn’t have articulated this idea precisely at the time, but he remembers being inspired by a group of Native American activists who were invited by Mixed Blood to collaborate on Arthur Kopit’s play Indians.

“I have not had a white dancer in any of my works since ’97. And I ask myself, ‘Am I racist?’ And I’m like, no, I found something really beautiful.”

“[The activists] wouldn’t always show up, but when they did it was with so much confidence and attitude and a kind of youthful suspicion that none of us Black guys had,” he says. “We weren’t questioning its relevance, and they were. And I thought, Ohhh, this is power.”

A visiting Meredith Monk was ultimately who encouraged him to leave Minneapolis for New York. But even as he became a fixture in Manhattan’s downtown art scene, it took him 20 years to figure out how to connect to an authentic Black tradition. As he wrote in Geography, he wasn’t considered a “Black dance artist,” and for years, nearly all of the dancers in his own company were as white as his audiences. It was only when he decided to make Geography that he began working with Black dancers, and now, he works with them exclusively.

“I have not had a white dancer in any of my works since ’97,” he says. “And I mean, I ask myself, ‘Am I racist?’ And I’m like, no, I found something really beautiful, something that I want to do, and I can do it.”

Lemon says he’s in love with his own Blackness now, and he’s finally found a tribe where he can feel protected. He realizes his work can still be found “in a white American frame and white global frame,” he says, “but my work is about activating my own truthfulness, and there’s power in that. And my agency and my imagination and my relationship to Walter Carter and to my mother and to my father and to my grandparents and to my slave ancestors is also really real and beyond this white frame.”

Lemon says his approach to these memories and this history is always going to be both exploitive and deeply personal, but he doesn’t intend to harm anybody.

“And it’s either do that and be a pure activist—and I’m not a pure activist. I’m an artist,” he says. “And I think Come home Charley Patton is trying to go back to activate some of that history. Even though it’s not totally possible, but one can have dreams.”

The most powerful passages in Come home Charley Patton take place in the Deep South, where Lemon invites himself into living rooms to perform small dances he called “counter-memorials” that help him physically connect to a Black tradition he initially felt estranged from. His eldest daughter would film him doing these impromptu spiritual living room dances for friends and family of Delta bluesmen like Mississippi Fred McDowell and Robert Johnson, or counter-memorials at the sites where Emmett Till or James Chaney and Andrew Goodman were murdered. He also traveled back to Duluth, Minnesota, to perform a counter-memorial near the spot where three Black circus workers, Elias Clayton, Elmer Jackson, and Isaac McGhie, were hanged by a white mob in 1920. He remembers that Dylan sang about this heinous crime in the first lines of “Desolation Row.”

“Dylan supposedly got that information from his dad,” he says. “So, it was a transcripted memory, which was a lot like the memories in Charley Patton.”

It’s around this point in the conversation that I bring up Minnesota’s most recent lynching, the murder of George Floyd. And I wonder if there will be songs and dances performed about this crime in order to ensure we remember it forever, like the scar that it should be.

“Let’s hope so,” he says. “Let’s hope so.”

I ask Lemon about the possibility of finding hope or solace in the aftermath of these horrors.

“I don’t know about finding hope,” he says. “But there is coming to terms with something—there is a maintenance of human dignity that can come out of this. I mean, not for the person being lynched—George Floyd is brutally dead. But the rest of us can come out of this feeling differently about how to be more engaged in life and more loving towards each other.” He pauses. “For me that’s enough, because if I go beyond that it gets hard. Because I don’t know if things are going to get better. It’s been going on for so long, you know?”

This article originally appeared in the December 2020 issue.