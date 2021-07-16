Questlove to DJ at the Walker’s Annual Benefit

× Expand Courtesy of Walker Art Center Walker Art Center Spoon and Cherry

Tickets are on sale now for the Walker Art Center’s Party In/The Garden, the museum's annual benefit (renamed from Avant Garden for this year's event) that pairs gourmet food and fancy cocktails with live music and highbrow schmoozing. The party takes place on Sept. 18 and tickets start at $125.

After an Out of the Box stunt last year due to COVID-19, this year’s festivities include a premiere art auction, an intimate performance by local legend Dessa, and a dance party that features DJ sets by Shannon Blowtorch and Questlove, The Roots drummer whose new documentary Summer of Soul resurfaces unseen footage of an historic, Black-centered music festival in Harlem.

Though the gala is hosted in-person and outdoors in the sculpture garden, art-lovers from across the globe can virtually participate through a free livestream of the event that's new this year.

Proceeds from the Party In/The Garden will go toward educational and artistic programming at the Walker.