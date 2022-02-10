The Changing Face of the Skate Scene

× Expand photo by Darby Ottoson skaters

On a three degree Sunday morning, people shuffle up icy steps and into Familia’s indoor skatepark for the first Queer Skaters MN meetup of the year. Finding places to skate during a Minneapolis winter is tough but having any skate park to themselves for a few hours feels luxurious to a crew accustomed to meeting up in tennis courts and parking lots.

After shedding coats and slipping on elbow pads, some people get right to skating, while others catch up around a table holding donuts and free N95s. Levi Lake, who has been showing up since the very first meetup, takes a video of their girlfriend gliding across the floor, giving her a constant stream of encouraging words.

Everyone starts out as a beginner and some of the skaters here are still new—falling often and embracing the initial discomfort that accompanies the thrill of skating. “There’s so much that was similar in learning to skate and coming out.” said Lake, who started longboarding in the middle of the pandemic, at the same time that they started transitioning. “Like just this visceral feeling of joy in my body. I knew that, yeah I can fall on my face but I’m facing the fear, I’m choosing to do that.”

Having a community to lean on also helps, which Lake found at early Queer Skaters MN meetups last Spring. For a month or two, the same three people met every Monday night, usually skating around Bde Maka Ska or going to the Oval in Roseville. “Then we started meeting people at other local skate events and word kind of spread organically.” All sorts of wheels rolled in—skateboards, longboards, roller skates, quad skates and more - along with a wide range of experience levels.

“A lot of us who are queer or marginalized face this narrative of, you don't belong here, or this isn't your space. But a beautiful thing about having a community is that it gives you some agency to take up space.”

Soon the Queer Skaters MN Facebook group grew from a few friends to 300+ members and their Instagram following took off as they held more events and partnered with other local skate groups.

× Expand Skaters

“We popped up anywhere with enough flat ground,” says Rosheezy Lund, a quad skater who helps organize roller rink events and in the warmer months, hosted Saturday night skate sessions around the metro.

Skaters and queer folks share a radical history of carving out spaces for themselves where none existed before - and rebuilding whenever those spaces got torn down. Creative persistence has won broader cultural acceptance, evidenced by things like publicly-funded skate parks or anti-discrimation legislation. But plenty of systems of oppression remain to push back against, and still play out within skate and queer culture.

“A lot of people don't want to go to rinks or even skate parks because it’s too many straight people, too many white people, or just a bunch of dudes, you know, dominating these spaces,” says Lund. “We hope to create spaces where marginalized identities at least feel welcome to come and learn if they want to.”

Spots like Elliot Park in downtown Minneapolis, for example, have the ideal set up: a park for more advanced skaters and then down a trail, a basketball court that can be swept off for beginning boarders or people freestyling other types of wheels.

So on Halloween in the waning days of skateable weather, Queer Skaters MN showed up to Elliot Park with candy and cider in hand, in full costume to join the regular Saturday night skaters. “We told them, ‘Y’all can have our snacks and stuff but we’re here to skate, so be mindful of us and we’ll be mindful of you’” says Lund. DJ please showed up with a full table and speaker set-up, they held a costume contest. “Soon all the skaters were loving the music, it was this whole vibe.”

That communal sense of joy fuels Queer Skaters MN, but they’ve built a network of care that extends beyond roller rink parties and skate-induced endorphins. “In the beginning of the pandemic, I didn’t know many others trans or queer folks,” says Lake, “but it’s been this queer community that’s helped me float on by this year, and that’s not just my story.”

Now, in the bleak winter, on calendar year three of the pandemic, skate meetups are sparse—but they deliver soup when someone’s sick, drive each other to doctor’s appointments, pitch in for groceries or rent when money’s tight.

“We’re really about creating relationships that are meaningful and connections that will last.” says Lund, who hopes to see Queer Skaters MN expand their reach in 2022, and ensures that people of all identities and abilities can show up to skate or partner with them.

“Just come and grow with us. Yeah, we all have bad days and I don’t know if things will get much better in terms of society or the virus, but how are we gonna cope? For now we can claim our bodies and have fun. Let’s just go skate together.”