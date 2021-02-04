Qorsho Hassan Talks Being a Minnesota Teacher of the Year

× Expand Photo: c/0 Qorsho Hassan (Hassan) Portrait of Qorsho-Hassan

Qorsho Hassan, a fourth-grade teacher at Echo Park Elementary School of Leadership, Engineering and Technology in the Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan district, is the 2020 Minnesota Teacher of the Year. She’s the first Somali to earn the distinction. Which is slightly ironic considering that when Hassan told her mom she wanted to be a teacher, her mom warned her against it. But Hassan was undaunted and certain of the impact she could have.

“BIPOC students don’t have a lot of teachers of color or staff of color. It can be a powerful educational experience to have a Black teacher, and I love the chance to be a mirror and window for my students,” she says. “Sure, I experience racialized moments and microaggressions, but I want to change the system.”

Change it she has—when Hassan started teaching in Minnesota, moving here with her sister doing her medical school residency, she changed the fabric of what’s possible in Minnesota public education.

“Just the other day a little Black first or second grader saw me and was in disbelief,” Hassan says. “Is she a teacher? Are you sure? Will I have her when I’m in fourth grade? My work matters because when kids see BIPOC teachers, they’re motivated that they can be seen in the system and matter.”

Even though 2020 was a trying year for teachers and students alike, Hassan saw opportunity in it. “Fourth and fifth graders, I love them,” she says. “They are at the point where they have a lot of confidence with their own ideas but also are willing to make mistakes and be vulnerable and learn from them. They see themselves as community members and can imagine themselves as community leaders, solving problems, making a better world. Their sense of wonder and possibility is beautiful. This year, of course, there’s been plenty of doom and gloom, but my kids’ abilities to see the bright side of life just gives me joy and hope. I always want to make it clear that children of color and teachers of color should not be responsible for changing the system that marginalizes them, but it’s also true that you can be in this system and feel excited and energized. Education has been unchanged in a lot of ways for hundreds of years—but my class did a Zoom roundtable with [Congressperson] Angie Craig. My kids were asking her left and right about life as a congressperson, about George Floyd and police brutality, about how she was thinking about it, how they were feeling, police accountability, everything. I remember thinking: How cool is this, to be actually innovating? My kids are shining.”

This article originally appeared in the January 2021 issue.