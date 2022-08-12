Puttery Mini Golf and Bar Coming to Downtown Minneapolis

× Expand Courtesy of Drive Shack Inc. Puttery

A new, social mini-golf venue is coming to downtown Minneapolis.

Puttery is a modern spin on mini-golf, combining the beloved game we all know with a lively bar scene, innovative scoring technology and themed courses. The entertainment concept owned by Drive Shack Inc. currently has locations in The Colony, TX, Charlotte, N.C., and Washington D.C., with venues currently underway in Chicago, New York City, and more cities.

“Minneapolis is the heart of the Midwest, and a clear choice for our next Puttery location as we continue our rapid, nationwide expansion,”Drive Shack Inc. president and CEO Hana Khouri said in a statement. “Puttery Minneapolis will be the perfect enhancement to the city’s booming entertainment landscape.”

Puttery Minneapolis will be located between the North Loop and Central Business District at 270 Hennepin Ave., the 22-story apartment building across from RBC Gateway tower. The 20,265 square-foot space will feature three uniquely themed putting courses, bars, and multiple lounge areas. Guests will be able to enjoy a chef-driven menu alongside curated craft cocktails.

Puttery Minneapolis will join a growing list of mini-golf ventures in the cities, including Can-Can Wonderland, Betty Danger’s (currently up for sale), the new Arts + Rec course coming to Seven Points in Uptown, and the seasonal Skyline Mini Golf at the Walker Art Center. Puttery would be the only mini-golf location downtown.

Drive Shack Inc. is a leading owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses focused on bringing people together through competitive socializing. Their portfolio consists of Drive Shack, American Golf, and Puttery. The company planned to open a Drive Shack location Bloomington, but scrapped plans in 2020. The semi-indoor driving range’s competitor, Top Golf, opened a location in Brooklyn Center in 2018.