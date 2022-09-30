Pumpkin Patches Around the Twin Cities

× Expand Shutterstock Pumpkin Patch orange pumpkins at outdoor farmer market. pumpkin patch. Copy space for your text

The best way to celebrate fall is to head to a pumpkin patch to stock up on nature's best fall decor. Here are some of the best pumpkin patches to visit (including some combination apple orchard and pumpkin patches).

Peaceful Pines Farm

Pick Your Own pumpkin patch with acres of big and mini pumpkins and gourds, any size for $6 each. Made for families, keep the kids busy at tons of free activities like their kid-sized corn maze, bounce houses and corn pit. Once you’ve packed your pumpkins, you can pick and choose from their orchard or the gourds and squash grown right on the farm. Keep it sweet and shop local raw, screened honey from the farm's own beehives. 13650 Government Rd, Pine City, 320-591-0007, peacefulpinesfarm.com

Waldoch Farm

Reserve a time slot and get your tickets online beforehand (only!) to visit Waldoch’s Joyer Adventure Farm. Take a hayride to the pumpkin patch or shop inside the garden center for carving pumpkins, pie pumpkins, squash and gourds. Bring a flashlight for their special Flashlight Nights. 8174 Lake Dr., Lino Lake, 651-780-1207, waldochfarm.com

Farmer John's Pumpkin Patch

Wander over eight acres of 38 varieties of pumpkins. Hear the story of Farmer John’s witches, Badjelly and Goodjam and get a chance to spot them and a couple of friendly ghosts. While you’re there, pick up more fall decorations like corn stalk bundles, decorative corn, straw bales and fall mums. 90537 273rd St., Austin, 507-437-9180, farmerjohnspumpkinpatch.com

Country Sun Farm

Not your traditional pumpkin patch, you can shop thousands of pre-picked pumpkins, gourds and squash and other fall and halloween decorations. There are plenty of activities to keep the kids entertained from a gem mining area, a silly string zone, a massive 2,000 sq. ft. corn pit and a 3-acre corn maze to get lost in. 11211 N. 60th St., Lake Elmo, 651-439-4156, countrysunfarm.com

Nelson Farm

Farmer Nelson’s pumpkin patch goes above and beyond for their Pumpkin Patch Festival each year. Every weekend from September 24 to October 30, the farm will have special events and activities for the whole family from pony rides, barrel races, pumpkin chucker-flinger-thinger, mazes, and more. Don’t forget to grab some pumpkins or make a scarecrow before you go! 23618 CSAH 1, Litchfield, 320-693-7750, nelsonfarm.com

Anoka County Farms

Mark your calendars and plan a full day for the Pumpkin Festival! Starting September 24 til the end of October, slide down the big slide or hit the bounce castle for a small rush. Play bags, pumpkin checkers, or tic-tac-toe with the fam. Settle down to watch a free movie, “It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown!” and end your day by picking the perfect pumpkin and giving it a makeover. 125 Bunker Lake Blvd NE, Ham Lake, 763-427-0000, anokacountyfarms.com

Pine Haven Farm

Voted the best pumpkin patch in Minnesota, Pine Haven offers many activities included in its general admission. Visit the mystical land littered with spooky gravestones, giant pumpkins and… dinos? Take a trolly out to the pumpkin field to pick your perfect pumpkin. 28186 Kettle River Blvd., Wyoming, 651-462-1704, pinehavenfarm.com

Fresh Acres Farm

Got lost in nature at Fresh Acres’ massive corn maze, fields of sunflowers and acres of pumpkins for a good old fashioned pumpkin pickin.’ 8102 NW. 72nd St., Monticello, 763-290-0156, freshacresmn.com

Emma Krumbees

This orchard turns into an autumn wonderland in the flesh once the air starts to chill. Ride the tractor to their pumpkin patch to scavenge fruits and pumpkins for decorating. You can also visit the farm animals, the giant haystack, the farmers market and the general store for all the fall goods. 311 Enterprise Drive East, Belle Plaine, 952-873-3006, emmakrumbees.com

Whistling Well

Whistling Well turns autumn into a party. Listen to the live band playing on the stage, pick apples and pumpkins or stop by the store to get your fill of fall goodies (apple pie, anyone?) and say hello to the resident dog and kitty, Midnight and Johnson. 8973 St Croix Trail S., Hastings, 651-998-0301, whistlingwellfarm.com

Lendt’s Pumpkin Patch

Offering free admission to roam their 40-acre field, pick your favorite pumpkins for $5 each. Take time out to find all the fun photo ops scattered around and you can even bring your own furry friend. 6903 Wyoming Trail, Wyoming, 651-462-1516, lendtspumpkins.com

Tom’s Pumpkin Farm

Just north of the Twin Cities, this pumpkin patch has fun for everyone. Find your way through the 5-acre corn maze and pick piles of pumpkins—don’t miss the season opener on September 24. 15281 Panola Dr., Lindstrom, 651-433-2905, facebook.com/Toms-Pumpkin-Farm

Pearson Family Farm

Looking for fall colors? Head to Pearson’s where there are straw bales, corn stalks, pumpkins, and gourds, up to the rafters. Buy a wristband to enjoy a corn maze, pumpkin bowling, yard games, popcorn pit, bale climbing pile, and more. 8846 Hwy US-10, Ramsey, 763-670-8995, pearsonfamily.farm

Dehn’s Pumpkin Farm

Find all your Halloween needs at Dehn’s marketplace. Browse fun and unique pumpkins, fall decor and even Halloween costumes. Get the perfect jack-o-lantern pumpkin for 39 cents a pound. Purchase a wristband to 5-acre Corn Maze, Gourd Slinger, air cannon and bring your own flashlight for a spooky thrill at the Flashlight Corn Maze on Fridays and Saturdays. 17270 125th Ave. N., Dayton, 612-387-7866, dehnspumpkins.com