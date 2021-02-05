Prince’s Dove, Divinity, Has Died

× Expand Courtesy of Paisley Park Prince's Dove Divinity

Paisley Park announced that Divinity, one of Prince’s doves, died on Feb. 2. She was 28 years old, far outliving the normal lifespan for a dove. She died peacefully after recently declining in health due to her age.

Divinity was one of the original white doves that Prince kept at his iconic Paisley Park home in Chanhassen. “Although the original doves have passed on, visitors to Paisley Park will continue to enjoy the warm greetings from a new generation of doves that will continue to grace Prince’s home.” said Mitch Maguire, Legacy Preservationist.

Although Paisley Park is home to many doves, Divinity has been present for countless events at Prince’s home. In fact, Divinity’s gentle coo was even credited with providing ambient vocals on Prince’s 2002 song “Arboretum,” along with his dove Majesty that passed away in 2017. When Prince died, his sister Tyka was reported saying the doves stopped making noise until his music was played again in Paisley Park.

“Divinity’s beautiful coo has welcomed visitors since Paisley Park first opened its gates to the public in October 2016,” said Alan Seiffert, Executive Director of Paisley Park. “She was one of the enduring links to Prince for thousands of fans. She will be missed.”