President Biden Taps Minnesotans for the White House

Not all that long ago, Jake Sullivan was writing a pretty nice little Twin Cities story for himself. After graduating from Southwest High School in Minneapolis, he left for college and law school at Yale with some postgraduate work at Oxford in between—natch! From there he did some clerking, including eventually for Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer. And as impressive as clerking for a Supreme Court justice is, as in many a Minnesota story, Sullivan was drawn back to the frozen tundra and landed at Minneapolis law firm Faegre and Benson. His eventual side gig was talking torts at St. Thomas School of Law. What more could a Laker want?

A lot, it turns out. Sullivan met Amy Klobuchar, then a Senate candidate from Minnesota, and after working on her first campaign, left his budding Minneapolis legal career for D.C. as the senator’s chief counsel. From there he parlayed a stint working for Senator Hillary Clinton on her first presidential bid into becoming a top aide when she assumed the role of secretary of state for the Obama administration. Sullivan ultimately ended up as the top national security aide for the then vice president Joe Biden and was instrumental in the brokering of the Iran nuclear deal.

Fast-forward through an administration, and Sullivan, who barely a dozen years ago was working toward partner at Faegre and Benson, is back in the West Wing for his biggest role yet: national security adviser for the Biden administration. And he’s not alone. Sullivan is joined by another alum of both the Obama administration and Minnesota. Stillwater native Denis McDonough was President Barack Obama’s final chief of staff and is tabbed to be President Biden’s secretary of Veterans Affairs.

And while McDonough never went to Oxford or clerked for a Supreme Court justice, he does have one feather in his cap that Sullivan could only dream of: In the early ’90s, he was the starting safety for the Saint John’s University Johnnies football team. Yep, he’ll see Sullivan’s Justice Breyer clerkship and raise him playing for the most accomplished coach in college football history, John Gagliardi.