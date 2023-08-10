Pizza Luce Block Party Returns for Restaurant's 30th Anniversary

× Expand Pizza Luce Block Party Pizza Luce Block Party

The Pizza Luce Block Party is coming back, returning this year after taking a four-year hiatus. Slated for August 12, the party is honoring the 30th anniversary of the restaurant, and offers a long list of events and activities to celebrate, as well as all the pizza you can eat.

The party originated in 2003 on the corner of Lyndale Avenue and 32nd St., and has hosted a number of notable musical guests, such as Lizzo, Motion City Soundtrack, and Charlie Parr, but had to be relocated to a bigger and better location due to the event’s popularity.

Now hosted near the downtown Minneapolis Pizza Luce, the pizza party offers an extensive local music lineup, featuring Morris Day and The Time, Dua Saleh, Vial, Cactus Blossoms, Bad Bad Hats, and more. Rapper Sean Anonymous and DJ Dimitry Killstorm will emcee the event.

Tickets are available online in advance at a discounted rate, or in-person for full price. There are also two ticket tiers—general admission and a VIP package, which includes reserved bleacher seating, a custom “Back to the Block” t-shirt, two drink tickets, a swag bag, and a commemorative VIP lanyard.

Visit the event website for more information and to purchase tickets.