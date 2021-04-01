Peering Into Pixar Boss Pete Docter’s Soul

× Expand Michael Tran/FilmMagic/Getty Images (Docter); courtesy Docter’s family (siblings and mother); PIxar (Docter and Powers): Alamy (Soul) Pete Docter portrait

When I finally get Pete Docter on the phone from his Bay Area home, I tell him that in order to prep for my call with the most important person in animation—not only is Docter the acclaimed director of Pixar’s Up, Inside Out, and most recently, Soul, but in 2018 he was named the company’s chief creative officer—that I spoke to his parents for an hour.

“Oh no,” he says.

Young Docter family on left Mom singing on right The three Docter kids (Kirsten, Pete, and Kari) rock out orchestra-style. (left) Like Soul’s Joe Gardner, Rita Docter (AKA Mom) teaches kiddos all about music. (right)

Relax, Pete, Rita and Dave were fantastic. With a combined 80 years in music education—Dave was the choral director at Normandale Community College for 30 years, and Rita is now in her fifth decade teaching elementary school kids, writing new curricula on music appreciation and climate and sustainability—their collective wisdom couldn’t be more germane to a discussion of a film about a jazz musician who considers selling his soul for a stable job teaching high school band.

“I think there’s so much more to music than learning a bunch of notes,” Rita told me. “I want them to learn really how music affects humanity and how it affects your soul and your life.” For his part, Dave explained that his choral pedagogy was centered on teamwork. “One of the things that I think about is the team effort,” he said, “of putting together a group of people and coming up with a product that’s bigger than any one individual.”

Rita and Dave believe their decision to enroll all three of their kids at an early age at MacPhail, where they were taught the violin and viola in the Suzuki method, ingrained fundamentals like disciplined concentration and tenacious follow-through, and this helped them attain the highest levels in their fields. Pete’s younger sisters, Kirsten and Kari, are both musicians—Kirsten teaches violin at Oberlin College, and Kari plays the cello in the Metropolitan Opera in New York. According to Rita, Pete kind of liked the violin, “but he didn't like to practice.”

But after a family trip to Disneyland, Pete found his passion in the animatronic puppets in the Tiki Room, and his parents sacrificed to encourage it. He came home and tore apart the doorbell to use the magnets to activate prototype birds and frogs. Rita remembers discovering she had a reputation at a Kennedy High graduation ceremony. “Pete introduced me to somebody,” she said. “And the woman looked at me and said, ‘Oh, you’re the mother who let your kid paint all over the wall.’”

Undoubtedly, Pete’s success has brought the Docters a lot of joy—they’ve been able to hang out at orchestral recording sessions with Randy Newman (and watch their Pete stand in on bass), they’ve seen family heirlooms represented in his movies (the neighbor kid in Toy Story had the same table made out of a door that they made for Pete), and they’ve heard their grandson Nicholas squawk on his clarinet at the beginning of Soul (he intentionally mangled the Disney standard “When You Wish Upon a Star”).

Most importantly, they’ve thrilled to the ideas in their son’s films, like the central idea in Soul. “That is, there’s more to life than just your passion,” Dave said. “We strive hard to get as high as we can in whatever we’ve chosen, whatever passion grabs a hold of us. But when you look out over the top of the mountain, there’s another one out there too, and that’s how you approach life, how you interact with others, what kind of a person you are.”

Your mom said, repeatedly, that I was very lucky to get time with you. The most mom thing ever.

My parents are funny.

I hear you weren’t the best at practicing the violin.

Yeah. That wasn’t the fun part.

But you found your passion at Disneyland’s Tiki Room.

Yeah. Sitting still for any length of time committed to some one thing is hard for kids. I don’t know if they told you this, but my sisters and I were dragged to a lot of concerts growing up. And like Joe says in the movie, “That’s the last place I wanted to be.” I wasn’t going to sit and listen to classical music for an hour and a half, so I would grab everybody’s programs and start drawing cartoons on them. I would try to come up with jokes based on what I was seeing onstage. So if there’s a violinist, I would imagine what would happen if the hair on his bow started coming off, and now he has big poofs of hair everywhere. And I would show them to my sisters and try to get laughs.

× Expand Pete Docter, codirector Kemp Powers, and team talk shop for Soul. Meeting of the minds: Docter, codirector Kemp Powers, and team talk shop for Soul.

Your dad said he had some jazz records, but growing up, classical music was de rigueur in your household. Your sisters are still firmly entrenched in the classical music world. How did you come to love jazz?

WCAL out of Northfield used to have a program on Wednesday nights on jazz that expanded my brain from Brubeck to Fats Waller. And, of course, I grew up listening to Butch Thompson and Dixieland jazz on Prairie Home Companion. And I remember going with my dad to some jazz club when I was too young, but the band were all Norwegian white guys. Doing research on this film, one of our consultants said the music should be jazz. So we thought, Yeah, this character should be Black. And growing up in Minnesota, there was very little exposure to what it’s like to grow up Black in America. The first thing we did was to pool all of the employees at Pixar who are Black, and then we quickly realized we needed writing help, and that’s where we were lucky to find Kemp Powers, who, you know, not only has that experience and perspective, but also happens to be about the same age as Joe, grew up in New York, loves jazz. I think he was actually a jazz critic for a while.

Kemp wrote for City Pages.

Yeah, because he used to live in Minneapolis! He just had an encyclopedic knowledge of all the very things that we needed to show up in this movie. The great thing about animation, from an animator’s standpoint, is you get to step into the shoes of these characters that you are not and never will be, from a car to a pencil. And working on this film and just having a chance to talk about the trials and tribulations and joys and experiences of the people I worked with, Kemp and everybody, it was a chance to see the world from a different point of view. You realize, OK, a lot of the stuff that we take for granted, you can’t if you’re Black, and why is that the case? Everybody has their own unique way of looking at the world, their own culture, their own background, but I think one of the statements of the film is that underneath that, in our souls, we’re all very similar. We all have the same hopes and dreams and joys of life, and so a lot of the things that we see as very different from each other is just surface level. When you get down there, we’re all human.

Pixar movies take five years to make. But as chief creative officer, you’re the captain of an even bigger ship. You obviously had the pull to bring in Kemp on Soul as a codirector to inform your approach to this world from a Black man’s perspective, but that was just one movie. How do you change the composition and direction of an entire organization?

Well, look, it’s a totally different job. I got into this because I was drawing cartoons on the programs of orchestra concerts, and now to be put in this position where I’m leading a company creatively—as a leader, that’s a whole different set of skills even than directing films. And it’s taken me 20 years to get decent at that. We’re really trying to fast-track a lot of change and make sure we get different voices on the screen. It’s been a focus for a number of years now, but I think already we’re starting to see the results of that starting in the SparkShorts. Those, I think, are able to showcase some different people and different ideas, things coming from different countries, different walks of life, identity, gender. It’s starting to show up in the feature films that will be coming out in the future.

× Expand Still shot from movie Soul Soul woman: Joe Gardner practices with (fictitious) jazz legend Dorothea Williams in Soul.

Pixar was your first job out of CalArts. You were one of the first animators hired. You started by getting some of your ideas onto Toy Story, and then, 20 years later, you’re running the whole thing. When did you realize that you could be a leader?

The first thing I directed on, Monsters, Inc., nobody really told me—though I should have been able to figure this out—that, as a director, at Pixar anyway, you’re not writing, you’re not drawing, you’re not doing voice acting or modeling or animating or any of this stuff. You’re walking around and talking to other people who do all of that. Your job is really talking to people. So as a person who is used to a certain amount of alone time and is more shy, socially, that was a stretch. I was exhausted by the end of the day. But it’s like exercise. The more you do it, the better you get at it. You find your own way of doing it.

In your new role as CCO, do you ever feel like Joe with his high school band—a guy just doing a job?

I’m just coming up with this now, so I don’t know if this really holds water, but it feels a little more like a therapist or a counselor whose job it is to help someone else. Or a teacher, maybe. You’re not trying to enforce your own dreams or ideas into theirs, but you feel a sense of pride and accomplishment when they do it. I’ve only been at this for about two years, and most of that time I was directing at the same time, so, like I say, it’s a different job, and I’m still trying to figure it out.

The teacher metaphor makes sense. Maybe you could actually call your mom more than once every three weeks and talk to her about teaching.

Did she tell you to say this?

It does sound like you’re in a role maybe more similar to theirs than the first part of your career.

My mom’s job was to go into schools and say, “OK, kids. Here’s this guy, Stravinsky, from a world apart from yours and music that you’ve never heard before,” and somehow try to make that appealing and interesting to kids. One of my mom’s tricks for getting kids to appreciate music would be to use visuals. So I would draw a picture of a chicken for her. And then this part sounds more like a slithering snake because it’s softer and winding, and then it goes back to the chicken. So she would use these graphics that would help kids really connect with the music and figure out the structure. And I think we’re using visuals to explain these feelings, which are very abstract and harder to get your head around, but once you see it visually, it becomes much clearer.

I learned about Stravinsky from Fantasia. That’s how I got turned on to classical music, through Walt’s work.

Me too. That and Warner Brothers and The Muppets. I think, at the root, a lot of the things that artists are drawn toward and are motivated by are very similar. I think everybody has their own way of expressing it, and you have to kind of adjust the way you speak. Not that there’s a wrong way, but you’re trying to play into the things that inspire or engage different people, and it takes a little time sometimes to figure out how exactly to do that. And if it’s not right, you don’t want to be like, “No. No.” You want to keep the forward momentum, the positivity going.

You’re clearly a soft-spoken person who wants to inspire through positivity, but didn’t you voice Dad’s Anger in Inside Out?

Yeah.

Will you keep doing stuff like that? Will you get opportunities to find an outlet for your personal passion?

Well, I try to do it on my own. I have little projects that I’m doing just for myself or for my family. Some of that gets itched there, and whether I’ll do it elsewhere—and who knows? I make it sound like I’ll never direct again. I don’t really know what’s going to happen at this point, so maybe I’ll do another one.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.