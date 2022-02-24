Picnic Basket Theatre Embraces Audio Storytelling

× Expand Picnic Basket Theater Picnic Basket Theater

We can usually count the good things that came out of the pandemic on one hand. Rachel Brees, co-founder of Picnic Basket Theatre lists accessibility as one.

During the lockdown, many performing arts companies turned to streaming their events virtually. Picnic Basket Theatre is dedicated to maintaining that accessibility— with a focus on marginalized communities. Growing up in rural Wisconsin, Brees, who is also the company’s associate director and sound supervisor, felt the restrictions that traditional theater can pose on communities. She would have to drive hours and pay a lot of money to watch plays. And so the idea was born; how to get people into theater without having to be in the physical space.

As two University of Minnesota theater program alumni, Emma Lai and Rachel Brees know how hard it can be to break into the theater world. Their new non-profit theater company wants to help new artists do just that. Being a new works theater company, they only put on new and original audio productions. “We want to emphasize workshops and new play development.” Brees says. “Not just production but we really want to cultivate a community with our playwrights and support them every step of the way.” They are dedicated to giving new playwrights and directors opportunities, experience and a safe space to explore their new works. Their website lists loads of resources from an open submissions email to play workshopping and pitch meeting requests. Ultimately, they hope to be a jumping off point for new writers. “I would love for Picnic Basket Theatre to become more connected within the Twin Cities theater community so that these playwrights can then have a future with these plays after they’ve been workshopped, they can be put on at other producing theaters besides ours.” says co-founder and artistic director Lai.

Another thing that came out of 2020 was a larger discussion of equity and diversity. “After the murder of George Floyd, the theater community in New York was doing a lot of rethinking on how theater has not done a great job of being inclusive of marginalized communities.” Lai says. As a result of this, theaters had released diversity missions and quotas. Their statements were vague or strove for change over a long period of time. Lai thought, “what if we took that and we started where we wanted theater to end up.” They have kept their goal of having over half of their team be people of color, including during their productions. They balance out white playwrights by focusing on actors of color and vice versa.

Effectively juxtaposing the fancy or pretentious nature of traditional theater, they were inspired by the casual nature of a picnic. “We wanted to make sure that people didn’t feel intimidated or unwelcome by that stereotype. That’s why we say, ‘welcome everyone to the picnic,”

Founded just last year, the company is less than a year old and so far they fully produced three plays for their 2021 season. They are currently working on three more plays for their 2022 season and are actively looking for new submissions or recruits. Living up to their accessible rep, their audio dramas have a wider reach and not to mention are safer and easier to produce during a pandemic and Brees hosts all recording sessions in her own living room. Later this year, they hope to expand their mission to the live stage.

All of their plays can be heard on Spotify, iTunes and wherever you get your podcasts.