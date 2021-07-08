How to Play Pickleball in the Twin Cities

× Expand Photos by Caitlin Abrams Pickleball paddles and net Fiberglass and graphite paddles often range from $50 to $200 each, but you can find wooden two-paddle starter sets for less than $30.

When Jason Dayton, Rob Fisk, and David O’Neill opened Minneapolis Cider Company in 2019, they weren’t sure what to do with half of their 15,000-square-foot space. Then they discovered pickleball, built two indoor courts for leagues and open play, and stumbled into a passionate, ever-growing community.

Pickleball, if you’re not familiar, is like a mash-up of tennis and Ping-Pong played on a badminton-sized court. Players (usually doubles) use small, solid paddles to volley a whiffle ball over a tennis-like net, scoring a point when their opponent fails to return the ball.

“Florida and Arizona were early epicenters of pickleball,” says Nancy Devitt, secretary of Twin Cities Pickleball Club. “Snowbirds would learn it there and come back to Minnesota”—and then they started the trend locally.

“You see older grandparents, their adult children, and the youngsters playing on weekend afternoons. It’s the cutest thing,” says Devitt. Established in 2003, TCPC now has more than 600 members.

Since the small playing surface requires minimal running and the equipment is light and easy to maneuver, people of all ages and athletic abilities can pick it up. And over the last few years, they have—there are now around 50 pickleball courts around the metro. Ready to serve?

Gear Up!

Pickleball ball

Michael Lynne’s Tennis Shop started selling pickleball gear a few years ago. Now a quarter of the store is dedicated to paddles, balls, and related accessories—including pickleball-specific shoes! Paddles ($90 each), by Onix, and ball ($5), all from Michael Lynne’s Tennis Shop, Miracle Mile, 5011 Excelsior Blvd., St. Louis Park, 952-926-1520

A League of Their Own

Minneapolis Cider Co. and Minneapolis Parks and Rec host pickleball leagues of all levels multiple times a year. Or you can simply show up at a court to find other players: “You just partner with someone and rotate in and out—no reservation, no nothing. It’s really friendly to start,” Devitt says. Looking for a lesson? Check out Minneapolis parks and certain suburban courts, like Wolfe Park in St. Louis Park.