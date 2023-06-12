Pianos on Parade Return to Downtown Minneapolis

× Expand Pianos on Parade

Wondering where all those pianos are coming from? Pianos on Parade, a celebrated series of installations of the musical instrument across downtown Minneapolis, has returned for the month of June.

Presented by PNC Bank, this project celebrates summer and showcases musical and artistic talents within the community through 24 painted pianos placed throughout downtown, decorated by local artists under the theme “Mpls in Bloom.” The project includes work from artists at FAIR School, De La Salle, South St. Paul High School, Kulture Klub Collaborative, and more local organizations.

You can find the instruments outside the Hennepin County Government Center, Minneapolis Convention Center, Capella tower, in Loring Park, and at many more downtown locations. The pianos are fully functional and available for all to use weekdays from 8-5 p.m. Visitors are encouraged to snap a picture and share on social media with the hashtag #mymplsdt.

Scheduled performances will also take place on Thursdays from 12-1 p.m., in which local musicians will showcase their talent. The pianos will be out until June 30, and the schedule of performances will be updated on Instagram.

For more information visit mplsdowntown.com.