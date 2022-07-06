Photos: Scenes From a July 4th Pro-Choice Rally

Despite the rain and heavy humidity, people gathered at Fuller Park in Minneapolis dressed in dark colors to mourn their right to choice and to protest the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade on Monday, July 4. The crowd of about a hundred people took to the streets of Minneapolis and rallied for abortion rights.
