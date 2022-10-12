Photos: Scenes from Promenade

×

Promenade

“My original prom date was gay and only I knew it, and even he didn’t know it. So, it was a very interesting experience but it was fun. But this prom has been so fun, it’s great to be at Dayton’s, and anything that Scott Mayer does I do. Everything he does is always so good.”—Kitty Khey (far left)

“The year of my senior prom, we moved to a new state right in the middle of the year. So, it was kinda different. I went, and it was fun, but it wasn’t the experience I was hoping it would be. It was just fine. But this one has been so great, and I would say it beats my senior prom. It’s been a great experience.”—Mary Sue Foley (second from left)

“My first prom was with my high school sweetheart, and we had really bad food, because that’s what proms are. We had a pretty great time. And then a year later she broke my heart. So, I would say it’s some good and bad memories. This event is pretty awesome, and even though I’m a little older and can’t hear conversations quite as well as I used to be able to, it’s still a great time.”—Bob Foley (second from right)

“At my prom, I went with friends because no boys liked me at the time and we went on a boat on Lake Michigan and we stayed out until 4 a.m. and got home at 6 a.m. But, this prom is like what I thought prom should be like. You’ve got Footloose, you’ve got all the classics, there’s alcohol involved, so it’s way better.”—Maggie Foley (far right)