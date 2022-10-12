Photos: Scenes from Promenade

1 of 16
Promenade
Organizers Scott Mayer (left) and Mitch Kelly
“I’m from a town of 300 people, and so my prom as a gay boy growing up was very forgettable. It was not a great time. And so, actually Mitch suggested that we should throw a prom do-over because there’s probably lots of people like us who had less than ideal proms that would want to relive the night. So, that’s what we did and it’s been going great! I’m really impressed by how people are dressing up and and getting into the spirit of it. It’s great to see people who are so diverse coming together for prom.”—Scott Mayer
“My original prom was great, but being closeted and gay, I always felt like all of my friends at that time were doing the most to have a great time and be happy, and I was not doing that. So, I always thought that one day I was going to throw a prom for people of all sexual orientations and nationalities, wealth classes, and basically anyone that didn’t fit into the traditional prom mold. To do it as an adult, to be 21 and be able to drink, and have a good time, it’s something that Minneapolis hasn’t had a fun dress up event since the Ivey Awards or Glamourama, and we needed one. So that’s my goal, to bring the glamor back.”—Mitch Kelly
2 of 16
Promenade
“My senior prom was so much fun, downtown at the U.S. Bank Center. However, the date asked me out only after my twin brother turned her down. We ended up going as friends and it was so fun, but I came here because my good friend Jesse told me about it, and I realized it was a fundraiser for homeless youth, and I’ve worked in education for 15 years and I wanted to support that.”—Joe Morcomb (right)
“My original prom was really a letdown and it was awkward and I really couldn’t walk in heels. This is way better.”—Rachel Wagner (left)
3 of 16
Promenade
“I would say that my original prom experience was not the best. The first year I went with my best friend, so that was fun. The second year I went with my boyfriend who had just broken up with me, which was miserable, but I had an amazing dress, it was almost like a vintage Barbie doll look from the 1950s or 1960s. I got it for somewhere around $10, and that was the best part of my night, getting to wear that dress. So, basically, not a great night but got to wear an amazing dress. And when I heard that this event was happening, I had known about Scott Mayer and Mitch Kelly’s work from the Ivey’s and also I’ve always loved Dayton’s, like back in the ‘80s I would go with my mom as a little kid, so when I heard there was a party at Dayton’s—I was there. And I’ll take any excuse to dress up, so I knew I had to come,” Jahna Peloquin says. “This is an ‘80s beaded dress. There’s no label in it so I don’t know the designer, but I found it at an antique store in Coldspring, Minnesota called Gentler Thymes. They have a whole room of beaded, sequin dresses. So, I figured when else am I going to wear this? It’s so absurd. I had it sitting in my closet for six months, and this was the perfect image of what I’d wear to prom. It’s vintage, super over-the-top ‘80s glamor.”
4 of 16
Promenade
“I grew up in Kenya and we didn’t have a prom in Kenya. I went to an all-girls high school, and prom wasn’t a thing. So, this is basically my first prom and it’s been really fun so far.” —Jane Crear (left)
“I never visited prom. There was only one girl in my age range at my high school, and I had already dated her. I went to Rose Academy in St. Louis Park, which was a really small school and there were only eight other people in my graduating class, so I didn’t have a prom.”—Eric Crear (right)
5 of 16
Promenade
The cast of The Prom performs a number from the upcoming musical at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres.
6 of 16
Promenade
“My original prom date was gay and only I knew it, and even he didn’t know it. So, it was a very interesting experience but it was fun. But this prom has been so fun, it’s great to be at Dayton’s, and anything that Scott Mayer does I do. Everything he does is always so good.”—Kitty Khey (far left)
“The year of my senior prom, we moved to a new state right in the middle of the year. So, it was kinda different. I went, and it was fun, but it wasn’t the experience I was hoping it would be. It was just fine. But this one has been so great, and I would say it beats my senior prom. It’s been a great experience.”—Mary Sue Foley (second from left)
“My first prom was with my high school sweetheart, and we had really bad food, because that’s what proms are. We had a pretty great time. And then a year later she broke my heart. So, I would say it’s some good and bad memories. This event is pretty awesome, and even though I’m a little older and can’t hear conversations quite as well as I used to be able to, it’s still a great time.”—Bob Foley (second from right)
“At my prom, I went with friends because no boys liked me at the time and we went on a boat on Lake Michigan and we stayed out until 4 a.m. and got home at 6 a.m. But, this prom is like what I thought prom should be like. You’ve got Footloose, you’ve got all the classics, there’s alcohol involved, so it’s way better.”—Maggie Foley (far right)
7 of 16
Promenade
“For my senior prom, I actually missed out on it because I was really depressed my senior year, so I was getting treated for that and missed out on that night. This is like my second chance. I feel like I’m a lot more mature and have a lot more resilience that has grown from my trauma. I feel like I’m really blooming, and I’ve found happiness with someone who accepts me for who I am, so I wanted to ask him to prom. Because it should be the person who accepts you, not just the guy you think is cute in high school.”—Milana Bui (left)
“My first prom was with my first-ever girlfriend, and that was the night that we became official and the night of my first kiss, ever. So, that was a very exciting and break-out-of-my-shell kind of moment, and I think that’s what’s so appealing about coming to an event like this. We get into our routines and get into our fixed roles, and when we’re out here, we can just be ourselves, dress extravagantly, and just have an overall great time.”—Ethan Brady (right)
8 of 16
Promenade
“This is my first prom,” Steven Levy (left) says. “I never went to prom,” says Roy Fandrich (right).
Why didn’t either of you go to prom?
“Because, we were both gay,” Fandrich said.
“I lived in North Dakota and I would’ve liked to have gone, but I was shy with girls,” says Levy.
“And I was just plain shy. There was a girl I would’ve asked but she lived two hours away, so it didn’t make sense,” says Fandrich
“But, tonight has been so fun. We’ve met some great people here and everyone is so gorgeous. So far it’s been a great night,” Levy said.
9 of 16
Promenade
10 of 16
Promenade
“Neither one of us, we never went to prom. So, tonight is our prom night. Francelino is from Africa, so he didn’t have a prom growing up, and I was really ugly and really fat in high school, so no one wanted to bring me to prom. I never went because I was a tomboy and no one wanted to ask me, so I never went. And that was in 1977, so 2022 is our real prom night. We’re in love and so far it’s been a great time,” Karen Sorbo says (right). “We just wear what we feel good in. It’s all about being you. There’s no dress code, so it really comes down to dressing in what makes you feel good. Both outfits came from our closet, and they’re something that we just put together from things we already owned.”
11 of 16
Promenade
“My original prom was like that pinnacle high school moment where everyone comes together from the upper classes, and you just forget who everyone is for a few hours of the night and you just have a really great time,” Reece Anderson says. “I am wearing pre-pandemic looks that are recycled and are from other various events. And the pieces just fit the theme for tonight. I don’t even think there is a brand that I’m aware of, honestly.”
12 of 16
Promenade
13 of 16
Promenade
14 of 16
Promenade
“The entire outfit is mine. I wasn’t sure what I was going to wear, but it had to be poofy. It’s prom! I made part of the outfit, and I got the skirt from a vintage shop 5 years ago and it’s been sitting in my closet ever since. What other event could I wear it to? It’s prom!” Barbara Wehrmacher says (left). “It’s the first time he’s been able to wear that jacket since the pandemic.”
15 of 16
Promenade
“I went to prom. I didn’t go to senior prom, but I went to my junior prom. And, long story short, it wasn’t great, so I skipped my senior prom. And then Promenade showed up, and I had to come. I was in this space (The Dayton's Project) when I was 6—a long time ago. I was a model for kids' pajamas, so when I heard it was here, I had to come back.”—Sue Mooney (left)
16 of 16