Party in the Park Brings Two Days of Live Music to Plymouth

× Expand Photo by Frank Maddocks Gary Clark Jr.

It’s no surprise that this year is marking the return of so many live music festivals in and around the Twin Cities. What might be a surprise is that many of the shows you’ve come to know and love can be traced back to Sue McLean, the late Twin Cities concert promoter. In the past, Sue McLean & Associates have been longtime promoters of the Music in the Zoo concert series as well as the Basilica Block Party.

Music in the Zoo will not return in 2022, with Sue McLean & Associates shifting their attention to other venues, like the Hilde Performance Center in Plymouth, where they will be putting on a two-day music festival in the peak of the summer.

On July 29 and 30, SMA will present their seventh annual iteration of Live at the Hilde: Party in the Park. The festival has previously brought in national headlining artists such as The Goo Goo Dolls, Big Head Todd, Cheap Trick, Soul Asylum and many more.

“It is a nice way to come out of COVID times with a bang for live music!” says SMA CEO Patricia McLean, who also happens to be Sue McLeans' niece.

This year the festival will bring in headliners Gary Clark Jr. and Kelsea Ballerini. Gary Clark Jr. launches the event on Friday, July 29, joined by the Cold War Kids, Suzanne Santo and Kiss the Tiger. Country music star Kelsea Ballerini will kick off Saturday night, followed by The Band Perry, Brittany Spencer and a special local opener, still to be announced.

Tickets are on sale now, starting at $60 to $150. Two-day, single-day and VIP options are available.