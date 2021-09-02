Papa Mbye’s Captivating Musical Universe

× Expand Photo by Muriel Margaret Papa Mbye

I met Papa Mbye at a park off Lowry Avenue, where we sat on a bench and baked in the August heat. Mbye, an emerging Minneapolis-based artist, drops his first EP, MANG FI, September 3. His music stands for itself: it’s dazzling and beat-driven, overlaid with harmonies and raps that track seamlessly from sweetness to angst. But Mbye’s life as an artist dates years back, to park benches like the one where we sat, where he hustled marker-and-paper caricatures as a teenager.

Back then, Mbye—whose family emigrated from The Gambia/Senegal when he was two—inhabited three worlds: his family’s African household, the African American community of North Minneapolis, and the western suburbs, where he attended school. He wanted to be a cartoonist. He’d stay up ‘til 5 a.m., exploring exaggeration and portraiture, drawing a thousand different versions of who he was.

“It really was hard for me living in those three worlds, and not really knowing who I was, and having people tell me who I was in all three places. So the art really was a conversation with myself,” says Mbye. “For me, it was the post-rationalization of those drawings that helped me find who I was.”

These portraits were caricatures too, distended and rearranged and beautiful in the way their distortions lent clarity. Each one crystallized some part of Mbye, with captions attached: paranoia + naivete = a ____. A vibrant rage. To uncover what’s beneath my shadow. He eventually started doing gallery shows.

Then, one night in 2019, Mbye was at a friend’s dorm room, drawing in his sketchbook as the others made music on Ableton software. He quietly wrote down some lines over the tracks—the group coaxed him into rapping them. They produced a song on the spot. Around the same time, he freestyled at a house party in Minneapolis’s Como neighborhood, then started getting booked at other parties and Skyway Theater. Right before he played, he’d find a back alley and write lines over a YouTube beat, memorizing them before he hopped on stage.

“Visual artists, like—I can do art shows and I didn't have to show my face, I can just put my thing on the wall,” says Mbye. Diving into a radically new art form scares him as much as it feeds him. “Once I’m performing, all that fear goes away, and I feel amazing,” he says. That exhilaration has carried him all the way to his first EP. In Mbye’s first language, Wolof, mang fi means I’m here, in one translation.

And that’s exactly the energy that the EP captures: I’m here. Mbye wrote about love, death, paranoia, and feeling displaced. Two songs trace his grief for a cousin murdered two years ago, and another documents him self-isolating, then escaping a downward spiral (“coastin’ right over my body when the leaf fry / only right, yeah it’s only right”). Mbye made the art for “Only Right” as well as the EP art. Like his cartoon universe, both deal in exaggeration and caricature, saying what they mean. “Making myself blue was literally the most blatant way I could show people how I was feeling—like, blue,” Mbye says, and laughs. The EP art is an altered selfie he took in the bathroom at work—forcing himself to smile—and grafted teeth from a braces ad onto.

But on MANG FI there’s an exuberance in the pain, and a sound that rides that anguish/joy edge of being alive. Mbye raps and sings through six tracks, each one spellbound by sadness but never submerged. Like his art, the music is altered and layered—trilling harmonies, relentless hi-hats, breathless raps—and still his essential self comes through. Much of the EP was made using computer software, but the synths never sound mechanical, and his auto-tuned vocals keep their natural timbre.

“I like taking the conventional structures of music and making a collage out of them, making it something that might be familiar to people. But it also might make people feel uncomfortable, because it's something they're not used to hearing,” says Mbye. Many musicians have influenced him: growing up, he listened to Senegalese artists like N’dongo Lo and Youssou N’Dour, dedicated two entire years to Michael Jackson’s discography, and graduated to Tupac, Biggie, Kanye, Lil Wayne, and Frank Ocean.

But Mbye says he has never tried to sound like anyone else—and he emphatically rejects labels. His EP falls in line with so much of the music coming out of Minneapolis’s independent scene: disinterested in genre and easy categorization, and keen on irreverent, DIY sound mixing. Catch him September 9 at 7th Street Entry with local indie star Miloe, or featuring on a recent singles with Lady Midnight and King Pari, and FruitPunchLoverBoy. MANG FI was stitched together by local producers Zak Khan and Ben Farmer, who collaborated closely with Mbye in the EP’s making.

“There's a lot of rappers who are telling people, ‘I'm not a rapper. I'm more than that.’ I think it's because people like to boil down rap as something that's lesser than other forms of music. And I even find myself doing that, being like, ‘Oh, I'm not just a rapper,’—cause I don't think I'm just a rapper,” says Mbye. “I'm so used to in my life, people telling me what I am. Now’s my time to be like—yeah, I know who I am. You're gonna listen to me, and I'm gonna tell you who I am.”

MANG FI is also a work of cinematography: Mbye has released two artsy music videos for its lead singles, through his management at Against Giants (the team that also represents local artists Dua Saleh, Psymun, and Alec Ness). For NOFOODINMYTUMMY, a biting rap about escaping your demons, he runs from a clown, a cowboy, and an ominous paper-maché eyeball through the streets of Los Angeles. For ONLY RIGHT, an angsty, guitar-heavy, melodramatic trip (which sent me coasting back into my seventeen-year-old feels, I told Mbye, and he laughed), he spirals, alone in his room, then flees to the forest and sings, frenetic and fully clothed, in a lake. In all takes, he’s committed to the rawness of the feeling, whatever it is.

“I'm more chasing the feeling rather than a sound. Sound comes as a result of the feeling. It's almost a consequence of it,” says Mbye.

When he sent me an advance copy of MANG FI, Mbye had one request: that I listen to it in a place where I could be immersed in the sound. I grabbed my heftiest Bluetooth speaker, shut myself in my attic closet, turned the lights off and sweated in the August heat as I listened through the songs. The experience was less immersive than incisive, as the music cuts several layers deep to get at exactly what Mbye is chasing: that feeling, something like the electric melancholy of a late summer night.