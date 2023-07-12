Paisley Park Opens the Vault for Two Prince Songs

× Expand Prince Prince 7

The Prince estate has opened the Paisley Park vault, releasing two new Prince songs. The songs were previewed at the Paisley Park Celebration event last month, and as of last Friday are now accessible to fans all over the world. The two vault releases are a part of an ongoing archival release series.

“7(E Flat Version)” is a re-recording of “7,” which is featured on the 1992 Love Symbol album. The number 7 is famously known to be Prince’s favorite number (it is no coincidence that the song was re-released on 7/7). Played in an entirely different key from the original recording, “7(E Flat Version)” is a whole new take on a classic from Prince and the New Power Generation era.

“All a Share Together Now,” the other vault track released last week, has never been officially released in any version before. Recorded in 2006, the track is now available to listen for the first time ever. Both songs are available to download and stream on all digital platforms.

The two singles won't be all we will hear from the Paisley Park Vault this summer. Rumor has it that more tracks will be released sometime in August.

