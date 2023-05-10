Paisley Park's Annual Celebration Is Back, with Music from Prince's Vault

× Expand Photograph courtesy of Paisley Park/NPG Records The atrium at Paisley Park The atrium at Paisley Park

Paisley Park’s annual Prince celebration will be extra special this year. It’s been seven years since the death of Minnesota’s most beloved musician, and true Prince fans know the significance of seven. So, Paisley park will be going all out for this superstitious celebration of life, including opening the vault and sharing never before heard music.

The celebration will take place from June 8 to 11, and feature a range of performances at Paisley Park’s concert venue. The lineup showcases local artists and groups from Minnesota, highlighting Minnesota talent and bringing attention to Prince’s home city. Sounds of Blackness, The Steeles, and the Minneapolis Youth Choir will perform, as well as a series of other local artists, groups and DJs. Chaka Khan, Chuck D., and more will also make appearances.

Perhaps most notably, they’ll be opening up the vault and sharing some of Prince’s unheard works. Paisley Park has a vast library of well preserved recordings and documentations of his performances, and this year they’ll be sharing some of them with the public. According to Paisley Park, “the event features the exclusive presentation of unreleased music from the famous Prince Vault”.

Tickets for the event start at $572, and VIP tickets have already sold out. But celebrating Prince’s 65th birthday with unreleased music may be worth it.