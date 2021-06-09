A Guide to Outdoor Concerts Around the Twin Cities

× Expand Target Field Target Field

It’s been a long year without live music, but don't fear: Outdoor concerts and festivals are back for the summer. Although Twin Cities staples Soundset and Rock the Garden are missing from the festival lineup this year, you can still enjoy music of all genres around Minnesota—pack a picnic blanket, lather up on sunscreen, and grab those tix before they’re gone.

Throughout Summer

Crooners has an upgraded climate-controlled tent for shows at its new outdoor stage, now called the Belvedere. The Fridley supper club can host around 150 people outside (with lakeside views and full cocktail and dinner service), and shows will be booked through fall.

Indeed Brewing’s “Off the Dock” Series features performances by artists like The Cactus Blossoms, L.A. Buckner, Nur-D, Dosh, Dave King, and more, throughout June, July, and August. Grab a beer and enjoy the music, rain or shine. Various dates, June - August

Lowertown Sounds brings local music lovers together at St. Paul’s Mears Park for a Thursday night summertime concert series, plus food trucks and locally made beer, cider and wine. Various dates, June - August

Palmer’s Bar thankfully updated its 2.700-square-foot West Bank patio to accommodate 60 people for hyperlocal weekend shows all summer long. June - August

Icehouse Mpls has concerts at their outdoor venue all summer long—check out upcoming performances by Kiss the Tiger and Tabah, Cornbread Harris, and Red Hot Django Peppers. Various dates, June - August

Under the Canopy Series at the Hook and Ladder offers a whole summer’s line-up of local and national artists at the Hook’s outdoor concert venue. Various dates, June - August

Walker Hillside Jazz Series offers a number of free, outdoor concerts at their sunny hillside venue. Check out upcoming performances by Irreversible Entanglements featuring Moor Mother, jaimie branch’s FLY or DIE, and Joel Ross Good Vibes. July 2, August 6

June/July

Moondance Jammin Country Fest in Walker features performances by Midland, Neal McCoy, Tyler Farr, Lauren Alaina, Jo Dee Messina, David Lee Murphy, BlackHawk, The Kentucky Headhunters, and more. Check out camping options on their website. June 17-19

Lakes Jam in Brainerd returns this year with headlining performances by Brothers Osborne, Jon Pardi, Ratt, Hairball, Carly Pearce, and more. Check out camping and lodging options on their website. June 24-26

Lakefront Music Festival in Prior Lake features headliners like Styx, Lady A, Cheap Trick, Jake Owen, and more this summer. Enjoy one night devoted to country music, and another to classic rock. July 9-10

Down by the Riverside in Rochester offers a whole summer’s worth of free outdoor concerts at Mayo Park. This year, the series will feature performances by Lindsay Ell, Luke Hendrickson, Chastity Brown, Bluedog, and more. July 12 - August 15

Beer Dabbler at Pride is returning for its ninth annual year at the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden. Enjoy craft beer and cider from more than 65 local breweries, plus live music and activities. July 16

Bayfront Reggae and World Music Festival in Duluth will take place rain or shine right on the shore of Superior. This celebration of world music will include Anthony B, Third World, and Kranium. July 17

Twin Cities Summer Jam in Shakopee is one big weekend of music. This year, their lineup features stars like Lynyrd Skynyrd, Carrie Underwood, Zac Brown Band, Kip Moore, Brett Young, and more. July 22, 23, 24

August/September

Will we still be able to see grandstand performances at the State Fair this year? So far Miranda Lambert, The Doobie Brothers, and Tim McGraw are still scheduled to perform. Aug. 26-Sept. 6

WE Fest returns in August, with headliners Florida Georgia Line, Dierks Bentley, and Blake Shelton performing at the Detroit Lakes country music festival (emceed this year by Kelly Pickler). August 5-7

So far, Surly Brewing Festival Field has the legendary Patti Smith on the roster for Aug. 7 and a rescheduled Ween show for Aug. 21, here’s hoping even more performances are announced soon.

The Bayfront Blues Music Festival in Duluth is still on deck to celebrate 32 years this August, why not make it a weekend trip up to the North Shore? August 13-15.

Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer's Hella Mega Tour at Target Field has been rescheduled for August 23. Relive the past (but not 2020).

Summerfest is back with a bang, stacking their lineup across all genres with performances from Chance the Rapper, Green Day, and Luke Bryan. September 2-4, 9-11, and 12-18

The Basilica Block Party is the perfect way to round out a summer of music. The 2021 lineup hasn’t been announced yet, but past rosters have included Kacey Musgraves, Walk the Moon, and Brandi Carlile. Blessed be the ticket holder. September 10-11

Canterbury Park will host this year’s Music in the Zoo series (normally held at the Minnesota Zoo) at its grandstand. Put on by Sue McLean & Associates, expect 8 to 12 concerts to be announced soon for August and September.

Missing something? Let us know at edit@mspmag.com.