Ordway Announces Concerts and Broadway Shows for 2022-2023 Season

Courtesy of The Ordway SIX

More live theater is returning to the Twin Cities. The Ordway Center for the Performing Arts announced a slate of new shows for its upcoming season that include Broadway favorites and a series of concerts.

“The Ordway is a true gathering place in the heart of downtown St. Paul, and we are grateful for our community of supporters who make it possible for us to bring people together through the power of the performing arts,” said Ordway president and CEO Chris Harrington in a statement. “We are committed to creating a welcoming, safe and inclusive environment across our performances and reflecting our richly diverse community. We are excited for our audiences to go with us on this journey as we explore timely and relevant topics, inspiring stories, and an eclectic mix of programming that has something for everyone.”

The season kicks off with the return of Six, the musical about the wives of King Henry VIII (Oct. 25–Nov. 6). Then, through the month of December, Disney’s Beauty and the Beast takes the stage for the holidays (Nov. 30–Dec. 31), followed by A Soldier’s Play, the 1982 Pulitzer Prize-winning thriller by Charles Fuller (Feb. 8–Feb. 12, 2023), and the classic musical My Fair Lady will close out the season (March 21–March 25, 2023).

For the upcoming concerts, Minnesota jazz icon Nachito Herrera will lead a band of Cuban musicians to bring the sounds of Havana North (Sept. 24), Damien Sneed’s Our Song, Our Story (Nov. 18) promises a night of operatic music, Sounds of Blackness: Music for Martin (Jan. 13, 2023) will feature arrangements of the music that powered the Civil Rights Movement, and Patti LuPone (April 14, 2023) herself will stop by to cover classic Broadway show tunes for one night only.

“We’re excited to bring these amazing, world-class artists to our stages in 2022-2023,” said Ordway vice president of programming and education Dayna Martinez in a statement. “Stay tuned for more announcements about the Ordway Presents Series in the coming months.”

Individual show tickets will go on sale this summer. Subscriptions are available online and start at $168.