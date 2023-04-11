Ordway Announces 2023–2024 Broadway Season

× Expand Photo by Joan Marcus SIX

The Ordway’s new 2023–2024 Broadway season has been announced, with five Broadway musicals rounding up the lineup. A variety of new, returning, and fan favorites are heading to the downtown St. Paul venue, with a little something for every theater fan to look forward to.

Come From Away opens the new season from Oct. 6–15 following the true story of the 7,000 stranded passengers of the 9/11 attacks moving to a small town in Newfoundland, Canada for refuge. Peter Pan will be flying in next for the holiday season (Dec. 6–31) with a brand new production premiering in the Twin Cities before taking off on a 40–stop nation-wide tour. Hairspray, the Tony Award-winning comedy, will be back on tour next spring and is making a stop in St. Paul for just five days from March 12–17, 2024. Gloria and Emilio Estefan’s rise to fame shines in the original musical On Your Feet, that’ll be hitting the Ordway on April 5–7, 2024 just a few months before Six (July 16–18, 2024) and all of Henry the VIII’s wives return to the Cities by popular demand next summer.

For folks interested in all five shows, the Ordway offers subscription packages that come with discounted ticket prices, exclusive presale access, and a Supporters Offers Card that presents special offers from multiple downtown St. Paul restaurants and hotels for your night on the town. Be sure to check them out online.