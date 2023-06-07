Walk, Bike, or Skate to Open Streets

× Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams Open Streets

Imagine the streets with no cars, no buses, just people walking, biking, and roller skating. Well, five Minneapolis communities will host car-free celebrations in the 12th annual Open Streets Minneapolis this summer, aiming to connect residents with local businesses and the surrounding neighborhoods.

East Lake kicks off the celebrations on June 10, followed by Glenwood on July 16, Cedar Riverside on August 20, West Broadway on September 16, and Lyndale on October 8. Streets will be closed off to automotive vehicles, allowing residents to experience the streets as public spaces without vehicle interference. This also gives the public a chance to connect with Minneapolis artists, organizations, and nonprofits.

“Congested city streets become vibrant, pedestrian-friendly boulevards where people can dream, play, and explore,” according to the Open Streets website.

Since 2011, local organization Our Streets Minneapolis has put on this annual event, which aims to create a city where walking, biking, and roller skating are commonplace. What began as one single event has now expanded its attendance to include more than 575,000 people and over 300 vendor participants.

Learn more about all the fun ways to celebrate the summer with Open Streets Minneapolis at openstreetsmpls.org.