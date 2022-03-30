Open Streets Minneapolis Returns This Year

× Expand Photo courtesy of Open Streets Minneapolis Open Streets Minneapolis: West Broadway

One sure sign of warmer weather ahead: Open Streets Minneapolis is back on the calendar. The neighborhood street parties, which close city roads to car traffic and give attendees a unique way to meet their neighbors, connect with local businesses, take in live music, play games, and more, will return to their pre-pandemic glory this summer (ahem, assuming everything goes according to plan, COVID-wise).

“It’s more than just a street festival,” says Open Streets communications specialist Luis Mendoza. “Open Streets Minneapolis events imagine what our city streets could look like if they were designed for the people that bike, walk, and roll along them.”

With five events this year—including a couple new areas, and areas that Open Streets doesn’t hit every single year—each Open Streets event will feature different food and shopping vendors, advocacy orgs, and performers (so it’s well worth hitting more than one)—stay tuned to find out exactly who’s showing up where. In the future, Mendoza notes, Open Streets will feature a new line-up of routes every year.

Here's the schedule—summer (and fall) weekend planning starts now.

Sunday, June 5: Open Streets Lyndale in Uptown

Sunday, July 10: The first-in-three-years Open Streets Franklin in central Minneapolis

Saturday, August 13: Open Streets East Lake Street in south Minneapolis

Saturday, September 10: Open Streets West Broadway in north Minneapolis

Saturday, October 1: Open Streets Minnehaha Avenue in south Minneapolis

For more information, visit openstreetsmpls.org.