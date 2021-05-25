One Year After George Floyd's Murder

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams George Floyd Square

Gov. Walz issued a moment of silence for today at 1 p.m, the one-year anniversary of George Floyd’s murder, that will last for 9 minutes and 29 seconds—the same length of time that former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck—to honor Floyd "and every person whose life has been cut short due to systems of racism and discrimination in Minnesota."

"True justice for George Floyd will come only through real, systemic change to prevent acts like this from happening again—when every member of every community, no matter their race, is safe, valued, and protected," the declaration reads. "We must continue do everything in our power to come together to deconstruct and undo generations of systemic racism in our state so that every Minnesotan has the opportunity to thrive."

A number of events honoring Floyd’s life will be held throughout the Twin Cities today, including gatherings scheduled at George Floyd Square, Powderhorn Park, and the Commons outside U.S. Bank Stadium. President Biden is also meeting with members of Floyd’s family at the White House to discuss police reform and the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act. Floyd's family also announced an initial donation of $500,000 to the George Floyd Community Benevolence Fund today, coming from part of their settlement with the city that will support the neighborhood businesses around 38th and Chicago.

One year later, Floyd's daughter put it best: "Daddy changed the world." At home, a lot has changed in Minnesota over the past year—though many say not enough. Below, catch up on our coverage of the post-Floyd Twin Cities.

“He Was a Beautiful Man”

Who was George Floyd? His friends and colleagues share memories of a negotiator, a counselor, a hot-sauce fan, and a clumsy Latin dancer. Read More

38th and Chicago: Holy Ground

Visiting the corner of 38th and Chicago in Minneapolis, and the transfiguration of George Floyd. Read More

A Q&A with Black Visions Collective

Three years ago, a community of activists came together to change the conversation about race. In 2020, no local group had a more pronounced impact on the national discourse on racial equality and community safety than Black Visions Collective. Read More

Angela Rose Myers on Becoming the New President of the Minneapolis NAACP

The Minneapolis NAACP’s new leader is looking forward to helping usher in a new year full of revolutionary healing, community rebuilding, and a racial justice reckoning centuries in the making. Read More

Jeremiah Ellison on Making Real Change in His City

As portions of his city still smoldered, we sat down with Minneapolis City Council member and north Minneapolis native Jeremiah Ellison to get his perspective on where Minneapolis has been and where it needs to go next. Read More

"Change Has to Come From a Place": Inside the Northside Achievement Zone

Not long after she moved to north Minneapolis more than 20 years ago, Sondra Samuels began working alongside families to erase generational poverty and close the opportunity gap between Black and white Minnesotans that has persisted for so long. And she’s been doing it ever since. Read More

What Marlon James Learned About Minnesota

Macalester College professor and award-winning author Marlon James looks into the heart of his adopted home state and tells it like it is. Read More

Healing Justice Founder Dr. Joi Lewis on Her Time of Reckoning Series

For Dr. Joi Lewis and a cohort of activists and community members, admiring the problem of racial injustice is no longer enough. Read More

Every Day Adds Up

What went down at Du Nord Craft Spirits the day the East Lake neighborhood burned? Owner Chris Montana's quick thinking saved lives and prevented an even greater tragedy. Read More

Michele Norris on the Minneapolis Uprising and Her Minnesota Roots

You can take the Michele Morris out of Minneapolis, but you can’t take the Minneapolis out of Michele Norris—especially this year. Read More

Change Starts Here: Sarah Bellamy

"Your outrage is not enough. We need you to put those sentiments to work," the artistic director of Penumbra Theatre says. Read More

Asha Belk: “We Can't Begin to Heal These Wounds if They Are Constantly Being Re-Opened”

The local photographer speaks on why she's been documenting the uprising in Minneapolis. Read More

Change Starts Here: Chanda Smith Baker

"There’s an opportunity in this moment for people to reflect on their own behavior," the senior vice president of impact at the Minneapolis Foundation says. Read More

Alex West Steinman: "They’re Failing to Believe in a World That Truly Could Be"

Last summer, the Coven took donations at its Minneapolis location and distributed them to drop-off sites across the Twin Cities. Read More

Change Starts Here: Sophia Eris

“I've seen in the community things I've never even thought would ever happen in my lifetime." Read More

Wise Ink Publisher Dara Beevas on the Work to Be Done

"You can’t tell me Minneapolis doesn’t have the brainpower, the creativity, the people willing to do the work to make the community we all want to live in." Read More

Leslie Barlow Is Painting This Moment in Time

A local artist puts every emotion of the human experience on canvas—and on buildings across the Twin Cities. Read More

Why Dionne Sims Started Black Garnet Books

Surrounded by the chaos and confusion in the days following the death of George Floyd, Dionne Sims had a moment of clarity. With the whirlwind of lingering systemic and structural deficiencies Floyd’s death stirred up swirling around her, Sims saw one that she felt certain she could fix: giving Minnesota its only Black-owned bookstore. So she did. Read More

Behind the Artist Cooperative Black Table Arts

Inspired by the death of George Floyd and the tumultuous summer that followed, South Minneapolis arts advocacy and education organization Black Table Arts decided to create a place for the community to heal, organize, and transcend. Read More

Change Starts Here: Maya Santamaria

The CEO of La Raza Radio speaks on how the Twin Cities can rebuild after trauma. Read More

How Jael Kerandi Got the U of M to Divest from the MPD

The University of Minnesota’s student body president was instrumental in changing the U’s relationship with the Minneapolis Police Department. Read More

George Floyd Murals Paint Uptown with Awareness and Hope

At the call of the Uptown Association, artists from all over the Twin Cities and beyond poured into the Minneapolis neighborhood to paint its boarded up businesses—and spread a common message. Read More

Photos: Community Rallies Together for George Floyd

Scenes from the week after George Floyd’s murder. Read More