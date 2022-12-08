Now Open: Disco Death Records

× Expand Disco Death Records

A new coffee-record-film shop sprouted in Uptown around CC Club’s wooden patio, Twin Town Crossfit’s workout haven, and French Meadow last August.

Let us set the scene: Walking through the glass door at Disco Death Records pulls you to a different space and time, somewhere a little older and a little wiser. Plants sit on sunny shelves, a refurbished church pew welcomes visitors to hangout behind wooden tables, round mid-century lights guide a path to an all-manual Victoria Arduino espresso machine gleaming on the counter. “Photo Lab” shines bright in the back hall, 1960s French music plays from a record player behind the counter, and there are records for sale everywhere.

If the interior doesn't signal that the coffee-record-film shop isn’t an everyday Starbucks experience, the coffee menu displayed marquee-style does. It’s hard to ignore the third item on the menu, “Drugs,” code for THC packets available to be added to any coffee drink or for individual purchase. “Never Fernet”, a coffee take on a Fernet and Coke, sits above “The F#ucking Pumpkin,” “Poppy Nilla,” and “Hayl Satan”—priced at $6.66 each. The play on flavors and names makes a little more sense when you find out the shop is run by three bartenders-turned-baristas. And when you hear that they had help from Misfit Coffee frontrunner, Hayden Harpole, in the early coffee-learning stage? Well, it only fits that Disco Death creates a coffee experience all its own.

Co-owners Joel Eckerson, Jordan Egner, and Colin Wilkinson come from a long, winding road in the service industry. Eckerson has been serving at Martina, Daniel Del Prado’s acclaimed foodie haven, while Egner and Wilkinson tended to the bar at The Lowry on Hennepin Avenue in Uptown for seven years together. Flavor, style, etiquette, and creativity? It’s safe to say that the trio knows a thing or two. When it comes to record and film knowledge, their expertise is just as ample. Eckerson and Wilkinson were the co-owners of Dead Media, the volunteer-run South Minneapolis record store for seven years, and Egner’s film history spans back to the days of developing film in the hand-crafted darkroom set up in his basement – hence the name “Basement Lab” of the current full-service custom film development lab in the back of the shop.

“We’re not gatekeeping at all. We’re literally trying to make everything as accessible and fun and different as we possibly can,” Eckerson said as he eyed the store's jazz collection of records sitting nearby. “We want everyone to feel welcome to come in and talk about anything—coffee, records, or film.”

Nearly every aspect of the shop has been refurbished or rebuilt by hand. The film processing equipment Egner uses? He found, fixed, rebuilt, and reprogrammed. That eye-catching Victoria Arduino espresso machine that seems to always brew the perfect cup of Joe? The trio found it trashed and completely rebuilt it. The church pew seating all of the shop's coffee sippers? Wilkinson and Egner traveled down to Iowa City for it. The tables were made by Eckerson’s dad, the coffee bar and all of its necessities were crafted by a friend’s company, and the record player spinning tunes behind the counter belonged to Egner’s father before it came to the shop. Disco Death is the definition of DIY.

Needless to say, Disco Death Records is a compilation of the three owner’s personalities. Every record is handpicked by Wilkinson and Eckerson, including records sent from Nigeria and cassette tapes from Russia. Nineties alternative rock, Japanese city pop, jazz, dark and cold wave records are just a few of the genres stocking the shelves. Not sure if you want to buy a record? Ask to have it played on the record player behind the coffee bar—they’ll do it for you. That roll of film getting developed in the Basement Lab? It has more to offer than the typical drop-it-off-and-go experience. You want the contrast in your photos to be a little deeper? Or you want all of the blue-tones in your photos to be turned purple? Egner can do it for you in a more eco-friendly process than traditional film shops. He hand-creates the chemical batches for developing film, and uses products that create better products with less environmentally-harmful chemicals. He re-spools all of the film canisters he brings, and focuses on recycling and reusing disposable cameras. And for all the film-lovers who want to learn to develop their own rolls, Egner hopes to offer darkroom classes to the community in the future, allowing the space to be used on a first-come-first-serve basis.

“We have this trifecta of a little analog wonderland. Very manual-based espresso, analog music, analog photography. It’s all tangible,” Egner says. “And we absolutely love it.”