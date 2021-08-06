Northrop Announces 2021-22 Season

× Expand Photo by Rachel Neville Dance Theatre of Harlem

Northrop Auditorium will be welcoming back audiences beginning with its 2021-2022 season. In person events will make a comeback this season, but audiences will be given a choice to remain virtual with many events being offered as livestream and on-demand options.

This year's season will include nine renowned companies in the Dance Series, offering a variety of returning companies, stage debuts, and classical ballet. These performances are set to be in-person at the Carlson Family Stage or The Cowles Center.

The Music Series will comprise of four concerts, three of which will be organ recitals performed on the Northrop’s historic Aeolian-Skinner pipe organ.

The Northrop’s Film Series includes five events centered around dance. The series kicks off September 10 with Hubbard Street Dance: Chicago Dance Films, a set of three short films produced just before the coronavirus pandemic.

The 2021-2022 season will also feature newly commissioned works, co-presentations with the Northrop's partners in the Twin Cities arts community, related artists events throughout the year, and pieces never seen before in this region. Programs like the Martha Graham Dance Company will make a return, and several new works will premiere that include the Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company: Afterwardsness, Cameron Carpenter, and Third Coast Percussion with Movement Art Is.

Single tickets to all Northrop Season events will go on sale Tuesday, September 7, and ticket packages are available now. More artist engagement activities will be added as the season progresses.