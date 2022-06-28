North Dakota’s Only Abortion Clinic Gets Funds for Minnesota Move

× Expand Red River Women's Clinic Red River Women's Clinic

The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade has forced a women’s clinic in Fargo, North Dakota, to move across the border, over the Red River, and into Moorhead so it can continue to provide abortion services in the region.

For nearly 25 years, the Red River Women’s Clinic has been serving all of North Dakota, parts of South Dakota, and northwest Minnesota. The clinic provides pregnancy testing, birth control, and STI testing, but primarily serves as an abortion provider.

Red River Women’s Clinic has been North Dakota’s only abortion clinic for over 20 years. But the state had trigger laws set in place back in 2007, meaning that if Roe v. Wade was overturned, abortion would be banned in the state 30 days after the law was certified by the attorney general. North Dakota's abortion ban, with exceptions for rape, incest, and preserving the life of the mother, will now go into effect on July 28.

In preparation for the Dobbs v. Jackson decision that was announced on Friday, effectively overruling Roe v. Wade, Red River Women’s Clinic has been readying a new location in Moorhead. In order to accelerate the process and attempt to limit the disruption of services to women from all over the Midwest, the North Dakota Abortion Defender has set up a GoFundMe campaign on behalf of the clinic.

“As an independent provider, Red River Women’s Clinic does not have the name and notoriety to fall back on for funding like national organizations would be able to,” the North Dakota Abortion Defender wrote. “But as an 'indie clinic' they’re also able to meet the unique needs of our region with the most tailored, compassionate care.”

In four days, over 10,000 donors have raised more than $775,000 for the clinic.

“Words of gratitude simply can’t be formed,” organizers posted in an update on Sunday. “As the only abortion clinic within hundreds of miles, a move across the border to stay open and serve people in our region will be made possible because of an outpouring of love and support.”

Donations range in amount and come from people all over the world. An anonymous donor contributed a top amount of $32,000. “The choice for an abortion is not an easy one, so thank you for being their strength,” posted one couple. “Because I am pro life, I will ALWAYS be pro choice,” wrote someone else.

Organizers of the GoFundMe said that with the amount of donations, the purchasing of fences, security equipment, HVAC and plumbing repairs, telephones and IT installation are immediately possible. Funds will also be used to implement tele-health medication abortion services for people residing in legal states.

“It is truly warming to see the swift and grand response to protect abortion access and a beloved independent clinic,” organizers wrote.